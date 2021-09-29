the tablet is 100 € cheaper until tonight only

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is the new touchscreen tablet that the Chinese manufacturer has just made official. By positioning itself under 400 euros, it intends to shade the new iPad 9 and iPad mini 6, but for its launch today Apple may be afraid since it goes to only 299 euros.

The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro were not the only ones to surprise the day after Apple’s keynote. A tablet has also been unveiled by the Chinese brand after almost 4 years of inactivity in this sector, it is the Xiaomi Pad 5. It seems to want to honor the title of champion of the best value for money of the Beijing firm with a surprising technical sheet for the price at which it is offered. In addition, it comes out today and it benefits from 100 euros reduction until midnight tonight.

Where to buy the Xiaomi Pad 5?

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is available at 399 euros for the version with 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Pad 5: an almost high-end tablet

Since the announcements by Apple and Xiaomi, interest in tablets has started to pick up. If the Apple brand seduces by the mini side, the Chinese manufacturer is relying on almost high-end characteristics for a much more affordable price with its Xiaomi Pad 5.

Indeed, the tablet is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 860 supported by 6 GB of RAM, the same processor that currently equips the Poco X3 Pro. With such a setup, you can easily perform all the tasks you want and even launch 3D games pushing the graphics to the maximum in some cases. The user experience is guaranteed without slowdowns and there is more to it that promises to be fluid, since the Xiaomi Pad 5 offers an excellent 11-inch LCD screen displaying a WQHD + definition of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 120 Hz refresh rate. That’s impressive for the price, especially when you consider that this kind of functionality is reserved for iPad Pro sold two to three times more expensive at Apple.





The look of the Xiaomi tablet is also strongly reminiscent of the high-end tablets of the Cupertino company, with the well rounded edges and the thin borders around the screen. The Pad 5 will not however claim to compete with its American competitor in the field of photography without LiDAR sensor or other, since it simply embeds a main sensor of 13 megapixels. Don’t expect state-of-the-art facial recognition or camera-centric conferencing, either, but the 8-megapixel sensor on the front will be more than enough for occasional video calls.

Regarding the autonomy of the Xiaomi Pad 5, the 8,720 mAh battery allows a use of more than two days, unless you push the cap a little far on the bingewatching Netflix series. It is in the average of the tablets of the market, where for example a part of 30 minutes on Fortnite will make you lose only 7%. Finally, allow more than two hours to fully charge the tablet via its USB-C port.

