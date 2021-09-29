the United Kingdom in the trap of shortages

REPORTING –Lack of fuel, fresh produce, labor … Boris Johnson blames the Covid, while some Brexiters denounce the state’s lack of preparation.

From our correspondent in London

It is as if, suddenly, Brexit has taken shape and taken to the streets. Millions of stunned British motorists are discovering that in 2021, in a situation of peace and without a brutal strike, almost all of the kingdom’s petrol pumps can run dry.

At a large gas station in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, pumps all display a small sign “Out of order”. The tanks are empty. Diesel or gasoline, there is nothing left. “It had started on Friday, but the day on Saturday was hallucinating, a real rush”, explains Prabin, the manager of this BP station. He hopes to be refueled on Wednesday. Or Thursday, or later, no one really knows.

Motorists come to break the nose of their car at the closed station, one more, like the ten others they have tried since the morning. “I voted for Brexit and I will vote for Brexit again, but not for Boris Johnson and his gang