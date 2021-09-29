the variant dashboard in France

DecryptionView each week the proportion of SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in France, as well as the list of “worrying” variants drawn up by the WHO.

An article updated every week The data in this article are automatically updated weekly by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and daily by Public Health France (SPF).

A year ago, in the United Kingdom, back to school felt like a return to near-normality: restaurants and schools open, incentives to come back to the office … But very quickly a variant of SARS-CoV-2 will change the situation . At the end of September, in the south-east of England, laboratories detect for the first time significant genetic mutations of the historic strain of the virus. Immediately, Boris Johnson announced the closure at 10 p.m. of English pubs, cafes and restaurants. The British authorities report, on December 14, the variant that a group of researchers has identified and which has many mutations.

The scientific community now knows that SARS-CoV-2 can mutate. It was a “Expected phenomenon”, recalls Public Health France, but the genome of this coronavirus seemed relatively stable until then. Researchers subsequently detect other variants in South Africa, Brazil … Since the end of May 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen to designate them by a letter of the Greek alphabet, denomination judged less “Stigmatizing” than their geographic origin.

Quasi-hegemony of the Delta variant

It is possible to observe their circulation on French territory thanks to sequencing: from RT-PCR samples from Covid-19 patients, this molecular biology technique makes it possible to read the complete SARS-CoV-2 genome and to detect new changes. The data can then be shared internationally Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (Gisaid, for “Global Avian Influenza Data Sharing Initiative”), of which the UK is a major contributor.

The estimated share for each variant remains approximate, because not all the sequences are deposited on Gisaid, despite the incentives of the scientific council. There are also other biases (publication delay, late development of sequencing and changes in the national strategy in this area, etc.), but these data, updated weekly, show the virtual hegemony of the Delta variant in mainland France.

The evolution of variants in France

Proportion of samples sequenced and deposited in Gisaid, by week and by variant classified as of concern. The graph below shows the number of sequences available. Data per week, ranging from that of to that of . The most recent weeks for which less than 200 sequences are available are not added to the graph.

The table below lists the characteristics of the main variants, according to the WHO classification. Most “Worrying” (or VoC for Variant of Concern) are listed for their transmissibility, their virulence or even the lower effectiveness of vaccines against them. There is also a series of variants to follow (VoI, for Variant of Interest), which could have consequences on the epidemiological situation. The WHO regularly adds new strains or downgrades certain variants, for example when their circulation decreases substantially.

Variants to follow Likely to be more transmissible or more serious. Are at the origin of a “Significant community transmission or several outbreaks of Covid-19, in several countries”

Several variants present common mutations considered to be“Interest” by health authorities, “Because they seem to be associated either with an increase in transmissibility, or with a decrease in the effectiveness of certain vaccines”, explained, in June, Sibylle Bernard-Stoecklin, from Public Health France.

The screening technique, complementary to sequencing, makes it possible to directly monitor mutations and their evolution among infections, instead of reading the entire genome of the virus. This method does not make it possible to identify the variants, but has the advantage of being able to be used on a larger scale. Between 40% and 60% of positive SARS-CoV-2 tests thus benefit from a screening each week. The results also show the almost exclusive presence of the Delta variant, which is one of the carriers of the L452R mutation.