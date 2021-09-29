the video doorbell that is simple and essential for less than 60 euros

During its back-to-school presentation on Tuesday, Amazon unveiled a whole series of new products for its various ranges. And among all these novelties, a video doorbell at a very low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is designed to be easy to install, complete and elegant, all without breaking the bank.

When it comes to installing a video doorbell at home (or video door entry unit, as some call it), it often takes a budget of at least 200 euros and to make a few gray hairs at the idea of ​​DIY that we are doing. waits for installation. That was before, we are now tempted to say.

Because now, connected doorbells are becoming easier to use and especially to install. Google launched its new Nest Doorbell wirelessly just like Arlo and its Essential Wire Free Doorbell for seamless installations. Amazon is doing the same by launching its very first Blink video doorbell. And by cutting prices as well.

A first to break the market

Unveiled Tuesday evening during Amazon’s back-to-school presentation, the Blink Video Doorbell relies on a long battery life of up to two years to satisfy the greatest number (on AA lithium batteries included!), As well as on the possibility of connect it to Wifi. But you can always opt for a wired installation.

The connected doorbell promises 1080p HD video day and night with infrared vision, two-way audio to hear and be perfectly heard by your visitor. And of course, you receive notifications on your smartphone as soon as someone shows up at your doorstep. Small plus not negligible and not enough current: you can connect it in place of your current doorbell to make it ring in all the house. But otherwise it will be able to display your video stream on a compatible screen such as Echo Show 5, Echo Show 10 or the brand new Echo Show 15 also presented on Tuesday.

This is a first for Blink, Amazon’s low-cost connected security brand. The doorbell was presented at CES 2018 and it is finally making its appearance. This black module offers a fairly common design with the camera at the top and the button circled by a blue luminous halo at the bottom. Everything is quite simple and unadorned, as is often the case with Blink, which above all wants to offer most of the functions without betting on a flashy design. But it is designed to withstand bad weather and different weather conditions.





Basic functions without fuss

While the company has within it the Ring brand, another security specialist, but more upscale, Amazon wants to make Blink “a perfect first step for those looking to set up a smart home security system. The Blink Video Doorbell was therefore designed with security in mind. There is the customization of motion detection zones to better monitor in front of your door and know if someone shows up or if a package has been dropped off, for example. It is possible to answer from your smartphone or tablet using the Blink Home Monitor app.

The Blink Video Doorbell wants to play the card of simplicity // Source: Amazon You can answer from your smartphone // Source: Amazon

You can store the recordings of your events on a USB stick (sold separately), but also on the future Blink Sync Module 2 which will arrive next year. Alternatively, the connected doorbell can take advantage of the Blink subscription which allows cloud recording, backup and sharing of events (free trial).

Like the vast majority of Amazon products, the Blink Video Doorbell works with Alexa thanks to the Blink Smart Home skill. This will make it possible to vocally request the display of the live camera feed on a compatible device.

Prices and availability

The Blink Video Doorbell is on sale at 59.99 euros on the Amazon site and will be available soon.