The Witcher, Bridgerton … Netflix finally reveals a ranking of its biggest hits

During the Code Conference 2021, Ted Sarandos, co-director of Netflix, revealed which are the biggest successes of the platform.

On the occasion of the Code Conference 2021, Ted Sarandos, co-director of the Netflix group, took a quick look at the platform’s data. A virtual exception since the giants of the market usually prefer to keep them secret. So what are Netflix’s biggest hits, whether it’s movies or series? Knowing that the numbers do not take into account the success of the moment Squid Game well on track to integrate this top 10 in the future.

The first visual brings together the ten most viewed films and series on the platform by user accounts, counting a view after two minutes of viewing (which can be misleading in the case of a series or a film whose beginning would be captivating, but which would not hold on the length) during their first 28 days of exploitation on the platform.

We would like to know where Squid Game will appear in this table in a few months

So this is the series The Bridgertons Chronicle who takes the first position, followed closely by Lupine and The Witcher. It should be noted that a large part of the series present in this top 10 are first seasons, much more intriguing, with the exception of Stranger Things and La casa de papel (whose English title is Money heist), which have marked the audience of the platform by their longevity and their ability to keep spectators in suspense.

On the film side, Tyler rake (Extraction, for its original title) is the film on which Internet users have set their sights the most. Sam Hargrave’s footage starring Chris Hemsworth is way ahead Bird Box, by Susanne Bier, his runner-up. The last big success of the platform finally remaining Army of the Dead of Zack Snyder, positioning himself in ninth position.

The second visual unveiled by Ted Sarandos reveals for his part, which are the ten films and series (always separately) were the most seen if we take into account the number of minutes accumulated during their first 28 days of operation.

Bird Box stronger than Tyler Rake with this second calculation method

If for films, there is after all relatively little difference between the platform’s footage on which subscribers clicked the most, and those they saw the longest, it is clear that it is not. at all the case for the series. Yes Bridgerton continues to seek the top of the ranking, many series have piqued the curiosity of Internet users without having been able to transform the test over time.





Exit therefore for seasons 1 of Tiger king or Emily in Paris, which will not have captivated Internet users as long as the mastodons Stranger Things Where 13 Reasons Why. Be careful, however, when interpreting these figures: not all series have the same number of episodes within their season, or even the same format. This could for example explain the absence of The Lady’s Game (The Queen’s Gambit), whose season was short due to its number of episodes, orEmily in Paris, victim of its format (less than 30 minutes per episode).

And the same goes for the films. The irishman is not among the ten films most viewed by Netflix subscribers, but on the other hand its immense duration (3h29) is probably what allows it to integrate the top 3 films in total viewing minutes.

On the serial side, he is THE undisputed number 1

While it is difficult to fully exploit these very interesting figures, Sarandos confirmed some impressions of the spectators. We could cite his desire to make Stranger Things a franchise with spin-offs or the unmistakable domination of The Bridgertons Chronicle. He also quickly approached the case Squid Game, indicating that if the viewing metrics of the hit South Korean series didn’t crumble, the show would definitely earn its place on those visuals after its first 28 days of operation.

After these exciting revelations from Ted Sarandos, it remains to keep a close eye on the Code Conference 2021 which will be held until the end of September 29, 2021 in order to follow the interventions of his alter-egos from Warner or Elon Musk. .