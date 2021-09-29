The world in ecstasy over Leo Messi’s first stroke of genius with PSG, Spain red with shame after Real Madrid humiliation

What follows after this advertisement

Leo Messi makes coverage around the world

“Thank you Messi“,”Messi a lot“,”a magical Messi“,”Messi overthrows Pep Guardiola»… Lionel Messi made the front page in the world on this Wednesday morning. During the prestigious success of PSG against Manchester City (2-0), the Argentine pulled out of his magician’s hat a stroke of genius. A caress in the skylight, his first goal in the Parisian jersey which set fire to a Parc des Princes in turmoil last night.





David vs. Goliath

The little thumb, Sheriff Tiraspol, created a surprise by overthrowing Real Madrid (2-1). A defeat experienced as a humiliation by the Spanish press. the Mundo Deportivo, pro Catalan media, laughs at the Madrilenians by titling, “Real Madrid arrested by the Sheriff“. Same pun on the cover of the daily AS, “the Sheriff applies his law“. While for Marca, We are talking about “disaster“. The walls of the Madrid locker room must have shaken last night.

Italy cries scandal

A red card from the half hour mark and a penalty after additional time allowed Atlético de Madrid to win against AC Milan (2-1). On this Wednesday morning, it is a feeling of theft that reigns in Italy. “AC Milan stolen», Writes the Gazzetta dello Sport. Note the goal of Antoine Griezmann which allowed the Colchoneros to equalize. An important goal for the French which allows him to relaunch his love affair with Atlético.