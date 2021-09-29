This brilliant trick allows you to install Windows 11 on an incompatible PC

Despite the restrictions imposed by Microsoft, a small utility allows you to install Windows 11 on any type of PC, even those without a TPM 2.0. Fast, efficient, this script therefore allows you to take advantage of Windows 11 on an old machine, while Microsoft has done everything to block this type of installation. Here is how to do it.

Only a few days left before the final release of Windows 11 ! The new operating system will be released on October 5, 2021, with a gradual rollout that will run until 2022. In the meantime, it is still possible to freely test a preview of the operating system by participating in the Windows Insider program. . Those who have subscribed to this program even recently have an almost final edition of the OS.

In spite of everything, there remains a problem, and not the least: Windows 11 shows certain requirements at the hardware level. A motherboard with a module TPM 2.0, the management of secure boot and one sufficiently recent processor. To verify that all these conditions are met, Microsoft has made available a small tool called PC Health Check. If the software returns an error message, no salvation: Windows 11 will not install on your PC. Unless you go through the ISO image of Windows 11 and go for a full reinstallation of the operating system, which means that you will have to erase the hard drive or the installation partition of Windows 10.

A tool allows you to force the installation of Windows 11 on PCs without a TPM 2.0 chip

If your PC is declared incompatible by PC Health Check, don’t panic: a little software, simple and quick to use, should solve all your problems. This is actually a little script that you might already be familiar with if you’ve taken a look at our Windows 10 installation guide. MediaCreation Tool, the software in question, has just been updated and allows you to download an ISO file of Windows 11. You just have to launch it to recover a complete image of Windows 11, an image that can be mounted virtually under Windows 10, or that can be copied to a bootable USB key.

In its latest update, MediaCreation Tool offers a second script, in addition to the one for downloading Windows 11. Responding to the name of Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmd, this little command allows you to patch the registry when installing Windows 11. A trick that we already knew, but which is now included in an “all-in-one pack”.

This tool allows you to install Windows 11 on any type of PC, even if it does not meet the conditions required by Microsoft. Thanks to it, it is then possible to update a PC equipped with Windows 10 (without going through a complete reinstallation, therefore). It is also possible to install Windows 11 on a hard drive or a blank partition, but also to set up the OS in a virtual machine such as VMware or VirtualBox.

How to install Windows 11 on an incompatible PC

First of all, keep in mind that the version of Windows 11 officially available for the moment is not yet final. But this is an edition that is really very close to RTM (Release to manufacturing), which should not pose any major compatibility or instability problems.





As mentioned above, the small script is relatively easy to use. Here is the procedure to follow :