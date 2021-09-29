This brilliant trick allows you to install Windows 11 on an incompatible PC

Despite the restrictions imposed by Microsoft, a small utility allows you to install Windows 11 on any type of PC, even those without a TPM 2.0. Fast, efficient, this script therefore allows you to take advantage of Windows 11 on an old machine, while Microsoft has done everything to block this type of installation. Here is how to do it.
Only a few days left before the final release of Windows 11 ! The new operating system will be released on October 5, 2021, with a gradual rollout that will run until 2022. In the meantime, it is still possible to freely test a preview of the operating system by participating in the Windows Insider program. . Those who have subscribed to this program even recently have an almost final edition of the OS.
In spite of everything, there remains a problem, and not the least: Windows 11 shows certain requirements at the hardware level. A motherboard with a module TPM 2.0, the management of secure boot and one sufficiently recent processor. To verify that all these conditions are met, Microsoft has made available a small tool called PC Health Check. If the software returns an error message, no salvation: Windows 11 will not install on your PC. Unless you go through the ISO image of Windows 11 and go for a full reinstallation of the operating system, which means that you will have to erase the hard drive or the installation partition of Windows 10.
A tool allows you to force the installation of Windows 11 on PCs without a TPM 2.0 chip
If your PC is declared incompatible by PC Health Check, don’t panic: a little software, simple and quick to use, should solve all your problems. This is actually a little script that you might already be familiar with if you’ve taken a look at our Windows 10 installation guide. MediaCreation Tool, the software in question, has just been updated and allows you to download an ISO file of Windows 11. You just have to launch it to recover a complete image of Windows 11, an image that can be mounted virtually under Windows 10, or that can be copied to a bootable USB key.
In its latest update, MediaCreation Tool offers a second script, in addition to the one for downloading Windows 11. Responding to the name of Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmd, this little command allows you to patch the registry when installing Windows 11. A trick that we already knew, but which is now included in an “all-in-one pack”.
This tool allows you to install Windows 11 on any type of PC, even if it does not meet the conditions required by Microsoft. Thanks to it, it is then possible to update a PC equipped with Windows 10 (without going through a complete reinstallation, therefore). It is also possible to install Windows 11 on a hard drive or a blank partition, but also to set up the OS in a virtual machine such as VMware or VirtualBox.
How to install Windows 11 on an incompatible PC
First of all, keep in mind that the version of Windows 11 officially available for the moment is not yet final. But this is an edition that is really very close to RTM (Release to manufacturing), which should not pose any major compatibility or instability problems.
As mentioned above, the small script is relatively easy to use. Here is the procedure to follow :
- Go to the Github site to download the MediaCreationTool.bat.
- At the top right of the page that appears, click Download ZIP.
- Unzip the archive that you have just recovered from a partition on the hard drive or directly from the Desktop.
- Double click on Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmd.
- Double click on MediaCreationTool.bat. There, the script offers you to download different versions of Windows. Select the one at the very bottom that corresponds to Windows 11.
- The script allows you to download Windows 11 in different forms: via files that you run automatically, via a ISO image, or directly on a USB key.
- Once you have downloaded everything you need to install Windows 11, it is best to disconnect from the web (temporarily). Disable your Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection.
- The software may then launch the “Windows 10 Media Creation” tool. Rest assured, nothing abnormal in this and it is Windows 11 that will be set up.
- From the moment the Windows 11 installation procedure starts (as in the screenshot below), you can reactivate your connection to the Web.
- The installation of Windows 11 can be quite long depending on your configuration. On our test machine, which had a Core i7 3770K, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it took us almost 45 minutes for the OS to snap into place. But the operation worked without any problem and we were able to recover all the applications previously installed in Windows 10, our preferences, as well as all our documents. No need to install the system on a blank partition, in short.
- Finally, note that for the moment, this procedure does not prevent access to updates Windows 11 via Windows Update.