This Marvel hero almost appeared in The Fantastic Four … and initiated a connected universe before its time

A scene cut from the “Fantastic Four”, released in 2005, reserved a small cameo for another famous hero of Marvel productions.

July 2005.





Iron Man is yet to be released in theaters. Tony Stark has yet to meet Nick Fury in an anthology post-credits scene. The Marvel Cinematic Universe does not yet exist.

For the moment – even though they used to share their adventures between the pages of the original comic-books – the many heroes of the House of Ideas are forced to take their first steps on the big screen separately.

Indeed, since the beginning of the 2000s, Spider-Man, Daredevil, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four have all experienced extraordinary adventures in the cinema. But impossible for them to cross in the dark rooms. Quite simply because most of the time, they do not belong to the same studios.

Yet long before Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau began to lay the foundations for a connected universe with Iron Man, another feature film nearly hinted at the possibility of a world where all Marvel characters could come together.

Thus, in a scene cut from 4 Fantastic, when Reed Richards (aka Mr Fantastic) momentarily changes his face to boast in front of Sue Storm, he briefly takes on the appearance of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman style in the first X-Men.

If the directors of the film seriously considered this little fantasy, it is because they could very well afford it, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four all belonging to 20th Century Fox. The sequence, if it had been kept in the film, would therefore have gone beyond the simple blink of an eye, and could have left fans hoping for the possible creation of a Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The latter finally won on the exchange, since barely 3 years later, under the leadership of a Kevin feige determined to redeem the Marvel heroes one by one to bring them together, the epic of the Avengers began. A gigantic adventure to which the Fantastic 4, but also the X-Men, can now also claim, since the Fox was bought by Disney in 2017.

Will Wolverine, Mr Fantastic, the Invisible Woman and Spider-Man ever meet in the same movie? To be continued …

