Thomas Pesquet publishes a photo of Bonifacio taken from the ISS

After a beautiful photo of Corsica a few weeks ago, the astronaut Thomas Pesquet published a few days ago on his social networks several images of cities taken from the international space station. Among them, Saint-Tropez, Fécamp and… Bonifacio. After several months in space, “in a conversation, I realized that we have now missed a full summer on Earth. It’s a funny feeling. I don’t have a picture of holidays in my phone to show you, but here are some highlights from this summer that I had not yet shared, mainly of the beaches on the coasts of mainland France and Mediterranean islands “, explains the astronaut.





The sublime image of Bonifacio makes it possible to clearly distinguish the citadel, the port, but also the beaches of Piantarella and Petit Sperone or the Gulf of Sant’Amanza, and is accompanied by a message. “Bonifacio and the Sanguinaires Islands. The name is dreamy or terrifying, it depends. I have magical memories of sailing there.” We will still note the (small) error: it is of course not the Sanguinaires but the Lavezzi Islands! And yes, even Thomas Pesquet could be wrong… but we forgive him for the beauty of this shot.