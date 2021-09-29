Three questions to understand the soaring electricity prices in France

It is a new blow to the purchasing power of households and the competitiveness of businesses, which risks accentuating social tensions, as the presidential election is fast approaching. Indeed, the regulator announced Monday a 12.6% increase in gas prices, bringing it to 57% since January. This is the largest increase observed since 2013 and the monthly payment of the calculation, which was previously done by quarter.

It is clear that this has repercussions everywhere, and also inflates electricity prices in the European Union, where the price of the megawatt hour reached a peak of 196 euros on the wholesale market on Wednesday, compared to 60 euros in September 2019. Including in France, however not dependent on gas to supply its voltage network, since it has a unique energy mix that gives pride of place to nuclear power. A paradox which prompted the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, to qualify the single European market for fixing electricity prices as ” obsolete ” and ” aberrant “. To better understand this phenomenon and the earthquake shaking the energy market, The gallery make the point.

Why are gas prices increasing?

The rise in the price of electricity is closely linked to that of gas, which must first be understood. This is primarily due to the strong post-Covid-19 economic recovery, which has led to an explosion in demand for gas, particularly in Asia. But while there has been no over-investment in this source of energy in recent years (since it was so far seen as abundant), the supply has not followed. This tension has thus mechanically driven up prices, each now engaging in a ” war ”To get supplies despite the shortage, analyzes Nicolas Goldberg, senior energy manager at Colombus Consulting. Including France, a non-gas producer, which seeks to replenish its stock before winter – because the drop in temperatures will cause an increase in consumption for heating.

Petrol, gas, electricity … Why are energy prices soaring

In the European Union, another, more structural phenomenon has also played a role: the increase in the price of carbon for manufacturers (gas being a fossil fuel). Brussels’ policies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to fight against climate change, inflated the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) on the European emissions trading market. Result: a few months ago it exceeded 50 euros per tonne – before soaring this Monday to 65 euros, including under the effect of the rise in the price of gas -, while it was stagnating at a level very low for several years. ” Under these conditions, the price increase was inevitable », Says Nicolas Goldberg.

How does this affect electricity prices?

Fatally, this outbreak has repercussions on the production costs of electricity, still largely dependent on gas. Especially since certain European countries decide to close their nuclear power stations, sources of carbon-free energy. In particular Germany, which plans to leave the atom in 2022, but switches to gas-fired power stations emitting CO2 in order to meet demand. Across the Rhine, the link between the European surge in gas prices and the rise in electricity prices therefore seems logical.

However, the bill swells in the same proportions in France, where the production of electricity does not depend on fossil energy, but mainly on nuclear power and hydraulics. A paradox linked to the way in which the European energy market was constructed. Indeed, the principle is that of sale at marginal cost, that is to say that the prices depend on the cost necessary to start up the very last power station called in as backup to meet peaks in demand on the electricity network.

” It is usually a gas-fired power station, in Germany for example, and electricity prices will index according to », Specifies Nicolas Goldberg. Result: all countries suffer the same increase.

It is the functioning of this interconnected energy market that Bruno Le Maire strongly criticized last week. Announcing that he was going to submit a debate on his possible reform to his European counterparts.

” The French pay the bill in an incomprehensible way for them and totally inefficient from an economic point of view. », Lambasted the minister on Public Senate.

How long is the phenomenon likely to last?

While waiting for a hypothetical reform of the EU, which would not be successful anyway for several years, “ we can expect an explosion in electricity prices across the country in early 2022 “, explains Jacques Percebois, economist and energy market specialist. Indeed, the increase in the wholesale price of electricity will be a priori reflected in the bill of the 23 million households having subscribed to EDF, since the regulated sales tariff (TRV) will be reviewed at this time, and adjusted according to the market price.





” For now, it has only impacted the 10 million households that have signed a contract with a competitor of EDF, but it will not last », Specifies Jacques Percebois.

The UFC-Que Choisir thus anticipates a jump of 10%, which would amount to an average increase of 150 euros for households also using electricity as a means of heating. A “ social time bomb “, Declared the former socialist minister Ségolène Royal, while the government announced measures on Tuesday” in the next few days “. He thus hopes to defuse the risks of a protest movement, after having bailed out the energy voucher intended for the most modest by 100 euros.

But to curb the phenomenon, the government actually has little room for maneuver.

” It can either lower taxes on energy bills, or redistribute part of the profits of incumbent operators to consumers, which would amount to arbitration unfavorable to the State. », Explains Nicolas Goldberg.

But Bruno Le Maire has already said that he will not lower taxes. ” The only one on gas is VAT and it is not the solution put on the table », He indicated. ” He’s gonna have to act, especially in a presidential election year », Retorts Nicolas Goldberg.

Rise in energy prices: aid of 100 euros for the poorest households

Other processes beyond France’s control could stem the rise, such as a response to the economic crisis. “ But also the fact that Russia miraculously decides to open the floodgates », Argues Nicolas Goldberg. For the time being, Putin’s country says it cannot increase gas supplies to Europe.

“Russia has several gas pipelines. One goes through Poland, but it encounters technical problems after a fire. Another crosses Ukraine, and Putin refuses to increase the flow there, due to tensions between the two countries. Finally, the Nordstream 1 gas pipeline passes through the waters of the Baltic Sea. But the Russians are freezing the situation because they want to show Europeans that they will have no other choice than to use NordStream 2, the new gas pipeline recently completed and soon to be put into service, to obtain supplies ”, Jacques Percebois analyzes .

A solution that would lower prices, but appears as ” short-termist For the European Union, notes Nicolas Goldberg. ” This would show that we have not succeeded in weaning ourselves from our dependence, even though we are investing in LNG terminals in Europe. », He develops.

Finally, the increase could come to a halt after the first quarter of 2022, when the winter has passed and countries no longer need to replenish stocks. The fact remains that the phenomenon risks turning out to be structural: ” Everyone says we have to get out of fossil fuels, but the only way to do it is to increase their prices. », Argues Jacques Percebois. Because for the economist, reducing the tension on a lasting basis by increasing gas production would be ” contradictory With the climate objectives.