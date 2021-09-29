To better seduce, the Fairphone 4 could try to approach current standards

According to WinFuture, the Fairphone 4 would be the brand’s first smartphone to integrate 5G technology. The design would also attempt to gain comfort and durability.

Barely a day before its official presentation, a shower of images of the Fairphone 4 are revealed. As a reminder, this smartphone brand unlike any other wants to offer phones that are fully removable and easily repairable. The Fairphone 2 and Fairphone 3 had also received a 10/10 on iFixit, a site which is interested in the repairability of tech objects.

The site WinFuture is at the origin of this leak. The site is renowned for its particular reliability and has even recently orchestrated, with accuracy, the leaks of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 just before their official presentation at Galaxy Unpacked.

First glimpses

This first overview already gives an idea of ​​the objectives of the Dutch brand with this new model. The design has been clearly revised to approach current standards.

We can note for example the arrival of a metal frame, which should considerably improve durability and comfort of use. Note also that the back of the smartphone always consists of a shell that can be easily removed, suggesting the presence of a removable battery.

Note also the absence of a jack port. A little surprising news which should certainly not please all fans of the brand.

An improvement in photo

The German site details some elements of its technical sheet in passing. These details had leaked a few days before on a listing of a seller put online by mistake, for our greatest pleasure, since it allows us to learn more about this smartphone before the time of its presentation.

The Fairphone 4 should therefore offer a 6.3-inch Full HD screen. The fact that the fingerprint reader is located on the power supply end on the side suggests that it will be an LCD panel. Too bad for the display quality which may take a hit.





The Fairphone 3 did not shine with its photo quality. For the Fairphone 4, it is expected to be equipped with a 48 megapixel camera on the rear, assisted by an optical stabilizer.

As for the other two holes visible on the photo module, we do not yet know what they could house.

The first Fairphone 5G?

A few days ago a possible benchmark of the Fairphone 4 leaked, hinting that it would be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G. This is a 5G chip, which would lead this mobile to be the first 5G Fairphone. According to WinFuture, two versions would be available with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage, all with a price starting around 600 euros. Two colors are expected: gray and green.

To confirm or deny this information, no need to wait very long. The official presentation of the Fairphone 4 is expected this September 30 at 12 p.m. KST.