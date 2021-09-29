Tokyo Game Show 2021: Square Enix unveils line-up, new details on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin coming soon

It is this week that the Tokyo Game Show 2021, the opportunity to discover new productions or learn more about certain games from the Archipelago. We already knew that Square Enix will obviously be present, but the publisher had not yet specified what he will show us there. It is now done sincea line-up has been provided and that we have the program of the various broadcasts that we can follow, which will not be limited to Square Enix Presents TGS 2021 Already known.

To begin with, the major absent from this list, whose presence was uncertain, is of course Final Fantasy XVI. Unless there is a pleasant surprise, we will therefore have to wait a little longer before hearing from him. In contrast, the most recently announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will make a comeback, with probably a lot of changes made following the feedback from players who have been able to test his demo (read our preview), as well as Forspoken and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (available for pre-order on Amazon at € 52.80). Without arguing any further, you will find below the program of the three days of live.

Friday October 1 12:00 – Square Enix Presents TGS 2021 Square Enix Presents TGS 2021 will give you the latest news on our upcoming titles alongside pre-announced information. Line-up Actraiser Renaissance



Chocobo GP



Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier



Forspoken



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy



Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin



Triangle Strategy



Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars 2:00 p.m. – Lounge Jam – Special TGS 2021 Live from Square Enix Music.

3:00 p.m. – Special TGS live dedicated to Forspoken.

Saturday October 2 6:00 am – Official Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Livestream – “Selling the Galaxy’s Most Awesome Misfits to the CEO of SQEX.” ” 8:30 am – TGS 2021 Livestream dedicated to Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius. 9.45am – Special TGS 2021 livestream dedicated to War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. 10:45 am – Special TGS 2021 livestream dedicated to the SaGa license. 2:00 p.m. – TGS 2021 special show dedicated to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. 3:00 pm – Live performance “Square Enix Jazz Live Painting” with the artist NOVOL.





Sunday October 3 5:00 am – FF Trading Card Game: Beginner’s hall at TGS 2021. 6h00 – Special TGS 2021 livestream dedicated to Chocobo GP. 7:15 am – TGS 2021 Livestream dedicated to Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. 10:30 am – Special TGS 2021 livestream dedicated to Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

So you can follow all this happy program from this article via the video feeds above.