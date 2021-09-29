Tomorrow belongs to us (spoilers): Victoire has a new heart, Hadrien gets the first name of his biological father

In the episode of September 29, an unexpected chance appears for Victoire, Hadrien wins his case with his mother, and Nathan flounders in love.

Nathan calls out to François, the French teacher. He explains to her that he needs seduction advice and sees him as the ideal person to help her. François agrees to advise him through literature only. When he asks him if he has a person alive, Nathan confesses to him that he falls in love with Angie, Jahia’s sister.

François advises Nathan to draw inspiration from poetry to express what he feels with his own codes. He explains to the young boy that everything goes through the word and that is the reason why he must give up his language which is a little too direct, even disrespectful.

Sandrine is back, Victoire has a new heart

William is awakened by a call from the hospital telling him that a new, healthy and compatible heart is available, following an accident involving a woman hit by a car while trying to flee from her hunter. The medical team therefore initiated the wake-up procedure for Victoire to prepare her for the operation.

Sandrine returns from Guadeloupe and goes straight to the hospital, where George tells her that Victoire will have a heart transplant, and that it is the only option for survival. Both go to Victoire’s bedside, where William announces to Victoire the news of the transplant he will perform with Renaud. Victoire is worried and does not want to live with irreversible consequences. William promises to the young woman not to persevere if the operation turns out badly, and leaves Victoire in the company of Sandrine and Georges who remained at the window of the room.

Victoire admits to Sandrine that she is very scared. Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini) tells him that she is not afraid and that she is sure that everything will be fine, before kissing her on the forehead.

Before the start of the operation, William is worried and confides in Renaud that Victoire is much more than just a work colleague. He doesn’t want to lose her on his operating table. Renaud reassures William by telling him that there is no reason for the transplant to go wrong. At the end of the operation, the new graft is in place but does not react to electric shocks. William tries to make him react manually.

Sandrine and Georges have been waiting for news for several hours when William comes to see them with a serious air. Victoire has gone to her room. Her new heart is finally beating and she is connected to several devices. We hear female voices (maybe that of the donor), then Victoire wakes up.

Alma reveals the identity of his biological father to Hadrian

Hadrian has not spoken to Alma since the day before. The young man is furious and convinced that his mother is not telling him the truth about what she knows about his biological father. When he asks Alma to swear on his life that she does not know his identity, Alma says nothing. Right after Samuel arrives and tells Alma that he has a right to know who his father is. Hadrien’s mother asks Samuel (Axel Kiener) to stay out of this story.

Hadrien and Sofia meet again. The young woman having lived the same situation encourages Hadrien not to give up his research. She offers her boyfriend to give her mother an ultimatum to achieve her ends, The young couple kiss.

Later on the private beach, Hadrian gives his mother an ultimatum. Alma had anticipated his reaction and ended up giving him an old photo from his student years, showing his biological father. She tells her son that his name is Romeo Deval and explains to him that they only dated three months before losing contact for good. Now that Hadrian has finally got a name, he wants to go looking for it. Alma lets him do it but warns him of his probable disappointment.

