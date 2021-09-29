Tony Yoka “rather confident” after seeing Joshua-Usyk fight

Guest of La Nuit du Rugby this Monday in Paris, Tony Yoka was questioned after the ceremony on the victory of Oleksandr Usyk against Anthony Joshua on Saturday in the heavyweight. The French boxer, undefeated in 11 fights, is eager to meet the best.

The size of a second row and a taste for physical duels. Tony Yoka preferred boxing gloves to muddy studs, but he approached the famous “oval world” by participating this Monday at the Olympia, in Paris, in the ceremony of La Nuit du Rugby. With pleasure. “It is one of the sports that attracted me the most when I was little, and still today, because we find a lot of similarities with boxing, entrusts the Frenchman at the microphone of RMC Sport. It’s a contact sport, almost combat. They don’t punch each other, but they bump into each other, charge each other. And I like that spirit of camaraderie. They go to war together. “





Tony Yoka still remains much more comfortable in the ring. And he missed nothing of the resounding victory of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk against the Briton Anthony Joshua, Saturday in London. “It was a very nice boxing fight, between two great champions, underlines the French heavyweight. Boxing spoke. Few people expected Usyk to have this level. But he showed that the technique was superior to brute force. It was a really nice boxing lesson he gave us. It’s hard to imagine Joshua beating him in the second leg. “

Yoka: “I tell myself that I have all my chances”

Unbeaten in 11 fights among the pros, Tony Yoka hopes to be able to quickly face the big names of world boxing. “There are a lot of people in the top 5, top 10. These are opponents that I want to fight, assures the 2016 Olympic champion. Today, I am No. 15 in the world. We are getting closer and closer. no more of those ranks, of those fights. Seeing that, I tell myself that I have all my chances, that I am not far at all. We can see the gaps that both have. I’m pretty confident. We’re not very far from being able to fight like that. ” In 2022?