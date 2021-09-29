Top military officials contradict Joe Biden on Afghan withdrawal

STORY – They admitted to Congress that the evacuation of troops from Afghanistan was a “strategic failure”.

Washington correspondent

Top Pentagon officials admitted to Congress that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a “Strategic failure”, and two generals admitted that they had been of the opinion not to withdraw all the troops from the country.

A month after the pitiful evacuation of Kabul, the Senate Armed Services Committee and the House of Representatives Committee interviewed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and the Commander of Central Command, in charge of Afghanistan, General Kenneth McKenzie. Their statements have come to overturn part of those of Joe Biden.

The American president had repeated on several occasions that his military advisers had been unanimous in recommending the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the abandonment of the Bagram base, saluting as a “success” the evacuation operation. In an interview on ABC channel on August 18, the president replied by