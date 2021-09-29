Towards a stock market rally, slight lull in US rates, Morning meeting

After having experienced its largest drop since mid-August, the Paris Bourse is expected on a hesitant note, in a market weakened by the rise in bond yields in the face of inflationary pressures, as well as by the setbacks of Chinese Evergrande.

In New York, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite showed their biggest drop on Tuesday since May and March respectively, as the Fed is preparing to reduce its support to the economy soon. At the same time, the US debt ceiling is on the verge of being reached, while US consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level in six months. The contracts futures US indexes picked up some color this morning, while the yield on the 10-year bond eased somewhat to 1.5271% after hitting 1.56% in the session yesterday.

Focus on the debt ceiling

During their hearing by the Senate Banking Committee, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that a US default failing to postpone or raise this ceiling would have serious consequences. catastrophic consequences. The day before, Senate Republicans blocked a Democrats’ proposal to raise the debt ceiling. According to Janet Yellen, this cap should be exceeded around October 18.

The boss of the US central bank also said that inflation is ” high And that it should stay that way for the next few months before slowing down. After asserting for several months that inflation is transitory and that rates will remain low until 2024, ” It is becoming increasingly clear that recent events are starting to spark fears among policymakers that a rate hike may well be on the table late next year, two years earlier than what was expected. been integrated since March Summarizes Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.





Evergrande sells assets

In Asia, the Hang Seng of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 0.3% at the end of the session, while Evergrande gained more than 11%. China’s number two real estate company announced plans to sell a $ 1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank and told stock market officials that it would use the funds raised to make some repayments. The CSI 300 of the main capitalizations of Shanghai and Shenzhen yielded 0.6%.

Monetary policy will once again take center stage on Wednesday with the planned interventions of Christine Lagarde, the President of the ECB and her counterparts Andrew Bailey (Bank of England), Haruhiko Kuroda (Bank of Japan) and Jerome Powell in the framework of the on Central Banking forum organized by the ECB.

Lagardere. The new 2022-2024 strategic plan provides, among other things, for continued external growth for Lagardère Publishing, a consolidation of the leadership position of the “Travel Retail” division and a development of the audience for the Lagardère News division.

Among analysts’ notes, Bernstein noted his recommendation on Airbus from “market performance” to “outperformance” and raised its price target from 121 to 142 euros. Societe Generale has taken over the monitoring of Vivendi with a target price of 13.40 euros and started that ofUMG to “purchase” to target 27.20 euros.



