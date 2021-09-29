Two amateur divers find the largest collection of gold coins in Europe

DISCOVERY – Loot to make pirates jealous. Luis Lens and César Gimeno, two amateur divers, have flushed out one of the biggest collections of Roman gold coins from the continent. A find dating from August 2021, in the waters of the island of Portitxol near Spain, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.

It all starts with a shiny object, which catches their attention at the bottom of the water. They approach to see more clearly, and fall on a coin. Right next to it, they spot a second and then a third, and finish with eight gold pieces. After this incredible find, they alert the authorities, who pass the baton on to professional archaeologists. They will find 45 more pieces, buried underground, for a total of 53 pieces.

It is the largest collection of Roman gold coins in Europe. These gems are perfectly preserved. Each coin except one is named after a Roman emperor, such as Theodosius, Valentinian, or Arcadius.





A renowned archaeological site

Jaime Molina Vidal, professor of history at the University of Alicante, blows to West France that it is probable that they were “hidden by a wealthy local landowner, who wanted to protect part of his moneyt ”. He specifies on a daily basis: “It is extremely precious” (…). We are in the presence of a fantastic archaeological document. ”

It’s not just gold coins in Portitxol. Archaeologists also found three nails, probably copper, and remains of lead. It is likely that they belong to a deteriorated sea chest. The bay of Portitxol is a famous archaeological site. Several other artifacts have already been discovered there. Faced with the scale of the discovery, the government of Valencia allocated a budget of 17,800 euros to amplify the research.

See also on The HuffPost: In Pompeii, an exceptionally well-preserved mummy was discovered