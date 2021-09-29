two new surprises in Deschamps’ list?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

Will Didier Deschamps still have big surprises in store for us? The coach of the France team will announce tomorrow his list for the next meetings of the Blues. According to information from Saber Desfarges, an attacker could make a comeback.

According to the journalist, Olivier Giroud would have received a pre-summons and Didier Deschamps would closely follow his amazing start with AC Milan. This news comes as the second top scorer in the history of the Blues with expressed his incomprehension, including the lack of a phone call from the coach.

Another surprise on the list could be Christopher Nkunku’s first summons. The player trained in Paris Saint-Germain shines with Leipzig, evidenced by his performances in the Champions League where he has already scored 4 goals. The French could therefore know his first selection.

🔵 Olivier Giroud also has a pre-call for a return to Blue.

His (good) performances with Milan did not go unnoticed. Towards a return of Olivier Giroud and the first of Christopher Nkunku in the French team?

Answer tomorrow at 2 p.m. https://t.co/7awHZzgHES

– Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) September 29, 2021