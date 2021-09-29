two years in prison required against a former Ghosn employee at Nissan

The American Greg Kelly faces up to ten years in prison for financial embezzlement.

The Tokyo prosecutor’s office on Wednesday requested two years in prison against Greg Kelly, a former American collaborator of Carlos Ghosn tried for a year in Tokyo for alleged financial embezzlement at the Japanese car manufacturer Nissan.

Read alsoLuca de Meo wants to strengthen the Renault-Nissan Alliance

Arrested in November 2018 at the same time as the then big boss of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors automotive alliance shortly after his landing in Tokyo, this 65-year-old lawyer was initially only to be a supporting role in this case. as resounding as it is sprawling.





Symbolic fine against Nissan

But he found himself on the front line in the face of Japanese justice since the incredible flight to Lebanon at the end of 2019 of the main accused Carlos Ghosn, who had hidden in a box of audio equipment to escape airport controls in Japan. According to Japanese law, Greg Kelly theoretically incurs up to ten years in prison for having, according to Japanese prosecutors, helped Carlos Ghosn to conceal between 2010 and 2018 from the Japanese stock exchange authorities approximately 9 billion yen (nearly 70 million (euros at the current rate) of compensation that Nissan planned to pay him at a later date.

Defense pleadings are scheduled for October 27, and the verdict could take several months to come. Like Carlos Ghosn, Greg Kelly claims his innocence from the start. If he has always admitted that intense reflections were being carried out internally to find a legal way to increase the remuneration of Carlos Ghosn, he assures that nothing was set in stone. He has been living in Tokyo on bail since the end of 2018, with the ban on leaving Japanese territory during the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Carlos Ghosn could not be tried in absentia in this trial, while other Nissan officials – former or still employed by the group – were not prosecuted, some because of their status as whistleblowers in this case. .

Against Nissan, sued as a legal person and who pleaded guilty, prosecutors on Wednesday only requested a symbolic fine of 200 million yen (1.5 million euros).