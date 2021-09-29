UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING – Gas, electricity, gasoline … why energy prices are soaring

Gas, oil, electricity… Europe is facing a sharp rise in prices and some countries may even fear shortages this winter. A look back at a multifactorial runaway.

For several months, the price of gas has been climbing, especially in Europe where a real energy crisis is emerging. Between the economic recovery and the difficulties of exports, it is a misalignment of the planets that penalizes consumers.

• Why is the gas boom observed?

In fact, the prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have been rising sharply for several months. For some of the French people heated by gas, the real repercussions will take place on October 1, with an increase in regulated gas prices of more than 12%. This increase is decided by the Energy Regulatory Commission, which passes on to consumers the purchase price of gas on the market by the historical supplier Engie.

And several reasons explain the surge in prices. First of all, the global economic recovery has resulted in very strong demand around the world, especially in Asia. It is also the same thing for oil (and therefore for fuel).

Added to this is the need for Europe and North America to prepare for next winter by stockpiling. However, last winter, if it was considered mild, nevertheless experienced very cold episodes in the United States (for example in Texas) and in Asia but also late drops in temperatures in Europe (in particular a frost in April in France). All of these factors have depleted stocks and accelerated the demand for gas in the spring at a generally less tense period. With stocks having been emptied, countries are now rushing to fill them.

At the same time, one of the main gas producers has experienced difficulties in increasing their exports: Norway (40% of LNG imported into France and 20% at European level) still has one of its main plants shut down. after a fire in the fall of 2020.





The other major producer, Russia, is singled out by the International Energy Agency, which accuses the country of limiting its gas exports (17% of gas in France but 33% on a European scale) so that its new Nord Stream 2 pipeline continues to cause geopolitical tensions in Europe.

• Why are fuel and electricity soaring?

It is generally gas that tends to follow oil, the main energy for the whole world. Here again, the economic recovery has caused the demand for oil to explode, and again, external factors have increased needs and reduced production. Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana in late August disrupted US production while some countries struggled to increase production. Finally, for lack of gas, many have fallen back on oil, obviously pushing up prices …

As for electricity, its price is also closely linked to that of gas, in particular for regulatory reasons in Europe (the sensitive issue of carbon credits) and grid interconnections on the continent.

• Should we fear gas shortages?

France has filled up its gas tanks for the winter (90%), which should make it possible to pass the cold season without a hitch. On the other hand, the situation is rather worrying in the rest of Europe where the level of storage is at its lowest level for ten years, at 74% currently. The situation of Germany is even alarming because its reserves are limited to 66% (against more than 90% last year at the same time), while Austria has only half. It is now the weather for this winter season that will determine whether or not stocks will be sufficient for these countries.