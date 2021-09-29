US researchers create mini drones the size of a grain of sand

Scientists at Northwestern University in Illinois, USA, have created flying objects the size of a grain of sand. These mini drones, the smallest ever made by humans, could have multiple scientific uses

In an article published in the journal Nature, researchers at Northwestern University in the United States have developed mini drones which they have named “electronic microfliers” (or “electronic micro-flying”). Their objective is to analyze air pollution but also to identify the presence of airborne diseases, as explained by John A. Rogers, chief engineer of the project.

Take inspiration from nature

Scientists were inspired by the way seeds travel in the wind and thus populate new geographic areas. The seeds fall and move forward, they are swept away by the wind. To create these mini drones, they based themselves on a plant called tristellateia whose fruits look like a kind of capsules with wings. Mini drones therefore do not exceed the size of a grain of sand because scientists wanted to recreate structures much smaller than what is found in nature.





For this, they used biomimicry, that is to say, imitation of the living. A process that could make it possible in the long term to control the environmental impact or monitor the levels of air pollution at different altitudes, when the mini drones are released into the wild. Researchers imagine them as a huge swarm traveling vast distances and surfaces.

Biomimicry has already been used for the manufacture of insect robots and aquatic robots.

Made of biodegradable materials

Mini drones have several electronic components that function as a source capable of harvesting ambient energy. They have memory for storage and an antenna for transferring data to a computer or smartphone. The mini drones are also equipped with several sensors and wings to control the descent but also the distance traveled. Scientists have also thought about ecology since mini drones are made from materials that dissolve in water.