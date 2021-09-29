Vaccinated, a couple dies of covid-19 one minute apart

Cal and Linda Dunham had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. They contracted the virus a few weeks ago and died holding hands.

They loved each other until the last minute. In Michigan (US), a married couple fully vaccinated against Covid-19 died from the virus within one minute of each other, as reported by the Daily Mail. Cal Dunham, 59, and his wife Linda, 66, have died holding hands after contracting the virus earlier this month. Both were considered at risk due to health concerns. They had fallen ill during a family trip to the campsite. “(My dad) called me before our trip and told me he wasn’t feeling well. He was thinking of a cold. Then my mother also fell ill and thought she had been infected by my father“, explained the couple’s daughter, Sarah Dunham.”On the third day they woke me up and said, ‘We have to go to the hospital because we are really not feeling well’The couple were quickly hospitalized and then placed on a ventilator.





An online jackpot

They died a minute apart, he at 11:07 a.m. and his wife at 11:08 a.m. On May 15, Cal Dunham updated his profile picture on social media to proudly display his vaccination for all to see. Upon news of Linda Dunham’s passing, an online fundraising page was quickly started by a family friend who described Linda as a “second mom” present to her during her student years. “She was there for me on my first heartbreak, my first speeding ticket, decorating my first home, right by my side when I choose my wedding dress, my mistress of ceremony on my wedding day“, she wrote in a moving text accompanying the call for donations.

