Vaccinated couple dies of Covid-19 one minute apart in the United States

An American couple from Michigan, fully vaccinated against Covid, died from the virus one minute apart on Sunday, September 26.

Aged 59 and 66 respectively, Cal and Linda Funham died this Sunday, September 26, we learn from British media such as The Daily Mail. The couple, who had undisclosed underlying health issues, fell ill earlier this month on a family camping trip, the couple’s grieving daughter, Sarah Dunham, said.





They died holding hands

“My dad called me before our family camping trip and told me he wasn’t feeling well. He thought it was like sinusitis, and my mom caught it,” he said. she told Fox17. “On the third day,” Sarah Dunham added, “they woke me up and said, ‘We have to go to the hospital because we are really not feeling well.’

The couple were hospitalized within days and placed on a ventilator. They died holding hands. The man died at 11:07 a.m., and his wife at 11:08 a.m.

Family friend Kendra DeYoung launched a fundraiser on the GoFundMe site to support relatives of the deceased. On the text that accompanies the call for donations, she confides that Linda Dunham was for her a “second mother”, the latter having helped her throughout her years of study, during her first heartache. and even at his wedding.