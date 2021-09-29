Vaccinated couple dies one minute apart after three days of symptoms

Originally from Michigan and both vaccinated, Cal and Linda Dunham died of Covid-19 under unusual circumstances.

A double tragedy. the Daily Mail reports that on September 26 in the United States, an American couple died of Covid-19 almost at the same time, to the minute, despite their vaccine against the virus. Cal and Linda Dunham were 59 and 66 years old, respectively, and both relatives have reportedly suffered from health problems. It is very likely that it was these underlying health issues that were at the root of their death, which took place under circumstances that were at the very least strange and tragic for the families of the victims. Indeed Linda and Cal are both died in hospital on the same day, the same time, and almost at the same time with only one minute of difference between the death of the husband, which took place at 11:07 am, and that of his wife Linda, which took place at 11:08 am.

The tragedy originates at the beginning of September, when the couple are on vacation, installed in a campsite. From what she was able to tell FOX17, Cal and Linda’s daughter Sarah explained that his father allegedly contracted the coronavirus before leaving on a trip. “My dad called me before his trip and told me he was not feeling well. He was thinking of a cold, then my mother got sick too “. After three days of vacation and a condition that was not improving, the traveling couple decided to go to the hospital. When they arrived at the hospital and because of their various health problems that made them patients at risk for the coronavirus, the couple were quickly hospitalized and put on a ventilator.

Cal and Linda Dunham died holding hands

According to the details of Daily Mail, the couple had proudly vaccinated last May with, as proof, a profile photo on Facebook with the words “I got vaccinated against Covid-19, we can do it“. However, the couple’s pre-existing health problems were fatal to them and, according to the Daily Mail, it’s hand in hand and only a minute apart they are both dead this Sunday, September 26. A family friend has started an online prize pool to raise funds to help relatives pay for the hospital and funeral expenses of Cal and Linda Dunham.

