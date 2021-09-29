Venom – Let There Be Carnage: The Birth of Carnage (extended version) and other clips!

We can not have everything. Yes Dune was released in France a month before the United States, it will be the reverse for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will land on American screens no later than tomorrow! Final phase of the promotional campaign requires, Sony Pictures released several extracts of the symbiotic blockbuster; including one much longer than average, which reveals the birth of Carnage … while Venom is partying in the TV spots! With that, see you on Friday for the first figures from the American box office. By then, Eminem’s new track will probably have been uploaded (teaser below).

Tom Hardy is back on the big screen as Venom, one of the most complex characters in the Marvel Universe. Andy Serkis directs this film in which we will also find Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villainous Cletus Kasady alias Carnage.





﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

﹡﹡﹡﹡﹡

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is made by Andy Serkis and released in France on October 20, 2021, with Tom hardy (Eddie Brock / Venom), Woody harrelson (Cletus Kasady / Carnage), Michelle williams (Anne Weying), Reid scott (Dan Lewis), Naomie harris (Shriek) and Stephan graham.