Victim of messages “of a rare violence”, Enora Malagré pushes a rant after her speech on abortion

Enora Malagré raised a rant on Instagram on Tuesday, September 28 against internet users who send her hate messages after her speaking out for abortion.
“Abortion is a fundamental right“. In 2018 and on the occasion of the World Day for the Right to Abortion, Enora Malagré wanted to talk about her experience in order to tell the young women who are going through this ordeal that they are not alone … The former acolyte of Cyril Hanouna had delivered a poignant account on his site “The WTF” concerning his two abortions. For the first, she was barely 20 years old. “I got pregnant with my sweetheart at the time. He was my age, I barely knew him. We weren’t ready, I didn’t want to. And I don’t have to be judged for it. It went well. I was in pain but did not suffer from complications.“
Enora Malagré had confided in her two abortions
For the second, the host was at the dawn of her professional career and was not in a relationship with the one she envisaged to be the father of her child. “The man with whom I shared my life had an unstable job. He was not there often and I felt that he was not the father I wanted for my child. The future proved me right“, had entrusted the one who had undergone at that time the disrespectful treatment of a gynecologist and that just as shocking of a nurse. This September 28, still within the framework of the World Day for the right to abortion, Enora Malagré once again wanted to get involved with family planning, but that was without counting on the stupidity of a handful of Internet users, who insulted the young woman.
Victim of thousands of hate messages, Enora gives a rant
The former columnist of TPMP has therefore pushed a rant on his Instagram account, especially in story. “I have been receiving crazy messages since this morning where I am told that It’s good for me if I can no longer have children, that my abortions had caused my endometriosis … In short, nonsense. Abortion and endometriosis have nothing to do with it. My abortions were a solution and not a failure. I repeat : abortion is a fundamental right and I would like to find in these moments a little sisterhood, a little solidarity “, wished the one who then shared two examples among the “thousands“of messages “of rare violence“that she received.
“It has nothing to do with my endometriosis”
In an Instagram post, Enora Malagré again shared her commitment to abortion. “Following the waves of insults that I received today after my speech within the framework of the international day of the right to abortion, I put this photo again! I re-declare that I have had an abortion twice. That it was a solution at one point in my life but not a failure. That it has nothing to do with my endometriosis and that despite my illness I regret nothing! I walk with my head held high, I am free to dispose of my body. I am an expert in my own life. The right to abortion is a fundamental and human right and I campaign fiercely for the extension of the deadlines! “, she wrote.