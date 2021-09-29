VIDEO. R. Kelly trial: convicted of sex crimes, singer faces life imprisonment

Fallen American R&B star R. Kelly was convicted on September 27 by a New York court of having run for years a “system” of sexual exploitation of young people, including minors. The trial is emblematic of the #Metoo era in the African American community.

During the six-week trial in Brooklyn, nine women and two men testified that R. Kelly had sexually abused them, describing rape, forced drug use, imprisonment or even crime. child pornography.

The 54-year-old artist, known for his world hit “I Believe I Can Fly”, was also found guilty by the Brooklyn Federal Court jury of a host of sex crimes, including “sex trafficking”. Robert Sylvester Kelly was tried for more than a month including extortion, sexual exploitation of a minor, kidnapping, corruption and forced labor, over a period from 1994 to 2018.

