Video test – BMW iX: electric flagship

BMW and the electric, it’s an old story since the first zero-emission model is the i3 launched in 2013, an eternity in the automotive world and an even rarer phenomenon this i3 is still in the catalog of the Munich manufacturer, which makes of her a rarity or even a collector.

After this first offensive, BMW returned to the charge last year with a second wave started with the iX3 and which continues today with this iX, which will represent the highest-end electric vehicle of the Munich firm.















So this iX is above all a vehicle with shapes, how to put it…. particular or / and atypical – the choice is yours. Clearly, impossible to confuse it with another BMW as it breaks with the standards of the mark. Thus, of course the front panel sports the new grille of the brand composed of two huge beans appeared on the Series 4 family, and which is completely closed as it is an electric model. But that’s about it because everything else is very different. The front headlamps are particularly thin and so are the lights. The rounded stern is also amazing and gives this SUV a false air of C4 SpaceTourer.







In profile, we obviously notice its generous dimensions with a length of 4.95 m identical to that of an X5, a width of 1.97 m and a height of 1.70 m similar to that of an X6, the all camped on 20 or 22 inch rims. Certain details catch the eye, such as the door handles with a unique shape for a BMW or the rear quarter panel crossed by a black stripe.







Inside, we discover a dashboard very different from the other models of the brand. Thus, the iX is the first to be provided with an unprecedented organization which consists in particular of a double curved digital panel made up of 12.3-inch instrumentation and a 14.9-inch multimedia screen. This one inherits a new operating system allowing a very smooth and pleasant operation. It concentrates most of the controls, the dashboard being almost completely devoid of which there are ergonomic problems.















The few other buttons are concentrated on the floating center console which includes the “i-Drive” system, but also others such as the starter and the gear lever. Other details are surprising, such as the shape of the octagonal steering wheel, the seat adjustments installed on the door in the manner of Mercedes or the door handles replaced by a simple button. We regret certain choices of questionable materials such as this polished yellow crystal on the seat settings, the start button, the gear selector or the volume button, which gives an unwelcome flashy side.

Finally, it should be noted that the imposing dashboard can be covered with recyclable materials as was the case for the i3.











The roominess is generous whether it is in the front or in the rear











Developed from a platform specially dedicated to electricity, the iX benefits from excellent habitability, particularly at the front with the absence of a console but also at the rear with a completely flat floor, which allows the use of the central square. Rear passengers will also benefit from generous ratings, whether for legroom or headroom. The iX is welcoming to its occupants. On the other hand, unlike its main rival, the Tesla Model X, here no possibility of accommodating 6 or 7 passengers. We can however regret that the trunk is not of the same ilk because with 500 liters, the capacity is modest given the size and especially impractical due to a high loading threshold and a low interior height.