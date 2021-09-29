Volcanic eruption in La Palma – A 50-meter pyramid of magma forms in the ocean, impressive images of the volcano this Wednesday

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary Island of La Palma, reached the sea on the tenth day of the eruption, plunging down from the cliffs of the coast. Several neighborhoods in the municipality of Tazacorte remain confined due to the possibility that the contact of lava with water generates harmful gases. Authorities recommended maintaining a distance of at least 3.5 kilometers from the event.

As it falls into the ocean, from Tuesday night to Wednesday, the lava river is forming a pyramid of volcanic rocks. According to observers, this mountain of magma is surrounded by white clouds which contain gases, but which are diluting rapidly for the moment.

According to scientists, this mountain of magma is fed by a more viscous, Hawaiian-type lava source.

The magma that escapes since Monday evening indeed comes from deeper areas. Not only is the volume of lava expelled is much greater, but above all, this lava is hotter and moves faster, forming an impressive river. An extreme situation which is characterized this Wednesday morning by a new phenomenon with an impressive amount of lava pouring into the ocean.

On the geophysical consequences of this unprecedented phenomenon, specialists closely monitor the “thermal shock when lava comes into contact with sea water.





Molten volcanic rocks precipitate at a temperature of over 1000 degrees while the ocean has a temperature of 23 degrees. Hence the formation of water vapor columns strongly charged with hydrochloric acid due to the sodium chloride present in sea water.

According to observations, the river of lava falling at the foot of the cliff comes from the new volcano La Palma. This new crater in activity since Monday generates an impressive fountain more than 50 meters high. Another main mouth, from the first eruption, now expels more gas than lava.

The National Geographical Institute of Spain also recorded a magnitude 3.3 earthquake located southwest of Villa de Mazo, on the island of La Palma at 11:19 pm Tuesday evening, 11 kilometers deep.

The lava has already covered a total of 258 hectares and nearly 600 buildings, according to satellite monitoring of the European Union’s Copernicus program. On the way to the sea, he devastated more than 580 buildings, more than 21 kilometers of road.