Volcanic eruption in La Palma: lava has reached the Atlantic Ocean, fears of toxic gases

Lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late in the evening on Tuesday, Reuters reporters found, nine days after the volcano erupted forcing the evacuation of thousands of people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Reuters images show clouds of white vapor forming in the area. Authorities had warned that explosions could occur and toxic gas fumes would spread once the lava reached the ocean.





State of natural disaster

Lava had been flowing since September 19 towards the ocean from the western flank of the volcano. It destroyed nearly 600 homes in its path, while thousands of people were evacuated and three coastal villages placed in confinement on Monday.

In Madrid, the government said on Tuesday the state of natural disaster on the island of Palma, allowing it to receive more emergency aid and support measures.

The two previous eruptions in La Palma took place in 1949 and 1971. They had killed a total of three people, two of which by gas inhalation.