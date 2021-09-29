Volcanic eruption in La Palma – What if part of the island comes off? Images of the disaster scenario already mentioned in 2009

The lava expelled by the volcano of La Palma and falling into the sea since last night has created a “huge delta” about half a kilometer wide, while the surrounding ocean has changed color to due to the effects of volcanic rock.

What will be the future of the island of La Palma? How will this exceptional eruption and this quantity of lava fallen into the ocean modify the topography of the region? For the moment, the inhabitants are hanging on to the geological events which follow one another but already, the volcano has left its mark with 470 hectares of land covered by lava. And it’s not over.

The disaster scenario presented in 2009 in a report on the British channel History does not seem to be considered. Scientists do not share the hypothesis of a detachment of part of the island of La Palma causing a megatsunami.

This Wednesday, September 29, the fate of the inhabitants of La Palma is still very much confused. Their future is in any case closely linked to the dreaded phenomenon which occurred this Wednesday, namely the entry of lava into the ocean.





After several hours of observation and surveys, however, one element reassured the authorities on Wednesday: in contact with the ocean, the lava caused a “cthermal hoc but also visible whitish clouds harmful but without any risk to health“, as one of the geologists on board the oceanographic vessel Ramón Margalef explains.

Other volcanic constants are in any case closely watched by experts, such as the situation inside the volcano, which is still very active. On the images of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano live, we can still see two plumes of smoke reflecting the double eruption that has now characterized the phenomenon for the last 24 hours.

In addition, earthquakes continue to shake the island of La Palma. In the past few hours, earthquakes have been recorded in the Fuencaliente region, including one of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 15 kilometers. The event took place at 10:13 am.

Finally, the entry of lava into the water causes for the moment “anomalies in the perimeter of the ocean where the magma flows” but no geophysical element suggests a worsening of the situation in the coming years. days.