Volcano in the Canaries: what are the health risks after contact of lava with the sea?

Lava from the volcano that erupted ten days ago on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary Islands, finally reached the ocean on the night of Wednesday, September 29, a phenomenon feared by experts, because potentially dangerous.

What was dreaded ended up happening. On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the molten lava that has been escaping for ten days from the Cumbre Vieja volcano came into contact with the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. A potentially dangerous phenomenon. We are witnessing an interaction “between lava at over 1000 degrees and sea water at 20 degrees. This creates powerful columns of steam loaded with droplets of acid”, decrypts from La Dépêche du Midi the volcanologist Ludovic Leduc.

Throughout the day, footage from Playa Nueva on the island’s west coast showed a torrent of glowing lava plunging into the ocean from the top of a hundred-meter cliff in the middle of gigantic plumes of steam. It is for this reason that the regional government of the Canaries has decreed an “exclusion radius of 2 nautical miles” around the place of arrival of the lava.

There will be no “damage in France”

The specialist wishes to reassure the French population: unlike the sulfur dioxide cloud that escaped from the volcano, the volcanic gases being formed will not cross the Pyrenees. “These gases will dilute in the atmosphere without causing damage in France.”





In the Canaries, the scenario could unfortunately be quite different. “The hydrochloric acid present does not mass in these smoke columns can be responsible for acid rain”, explains Ludovic Leduc. However, he continues, “depending on their intensity, they can roast the vegetation and even affect the animals.” For animals that would not have fled in untouched areas of La Palma, besides acid rain, ingesting ash spread on the grasses can be fatal.

What about the consequences for human beings? “For men, this atmosphere can cause breathing difficulties and skin irritation. While the consequences are not fatal, they will cause discomfort for the inhabitants.”

Air links reopened

However, in this gloomy picture, touches of hope exist. First, the direction of the wind which, for the time being, is driving these toxic clouds out to sea. In addition, “the lava now has an open channel to the ocean […], a perfectly marked path through which it will go towards the sea “, explained David Calvo, the spokesperson for Involcan, in an interview with the Spanish national television TVE. However, this road towards the ocean” prevents that ‘There are new blockages, new lava dams “that would force it to spread laterally to other areas, he added.

Another good news: air links with La Palma, which were interrupted due to security conditions deemed insufficient, resumed yesterday with the arrival of a first plane from the neighboring island of Tenerife.