Warzone: How to get Operator Arthur Kingsley

A new Operator has just arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War to give players a taste of Vanguard.

Players can now get their hands on a new Operator named Arthur Kingsley on Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and the latter comes straight from Call of Duty: Vanguard. We’re already into Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded and the community already has plenty of Operators to choose from from the menu.

While we should still have a new Operator for Season 6, which could be Mason according to recent leaks, players may already play as Arthur Kingsley before the final season arrives.





Vanguard will be available from November 5, 2021 but many players have already been able to try the game thanks to the Alpha and Beta versions which have been released in recent weeks. And as we approach its release, some players may already be wondering how its integration into Warzone will go.

As a first step, the developers decided to offer players a new Operator to give them a taste of the arrival of Vanguard and what will happen with this new Call of Duty.

How to get Arthur Kingsley on Warzone and Cold War

To get this new Operator, you must have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Vanguard. And the pre-order must be digital, which means that you will not be eligible for the Operator if you pre-ordered it in physical version.

So it’s not very complicated to get it, especially if you are sure you are playing Vanguard when it is released and really want to buy the game.