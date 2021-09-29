watch out for this scam running on Le Bon Coin

It is a vast scam that is currently rife on the classifieds site: crooks usurp the identity of existing specialist companies and offer used motorhomes for sale at very attractive prices. Except that of vehicle, there is not. And when the buyer tries to find out what happened to his motorhome, for which they have already sent the money, it is already too late.

The Vaucluse company “The pleasure of the motorhome” had the turn this summer. Suddenly at his door, rather angry, even violent individuals came to claim their due: motorhomes bought remotely on Le Bon Coin. The buyers had purchase orders with them, with the correct Kbis number of the company. Some had taken the plane from Seville, hired a car in Marseille before arriving in Vaucluse, testified the half-brother of the manager of the company “The pleasure of the camper” to France Bleu. ” They arrived at the address of the company’s headquarters given by the crooks in Avignon and obviously realized that there was nothing, not the slightest motorhome. And this while they had paid 32,000 euros “.

What build up in pressure. The boss of this company had to endure verbal assaults, tags on his facade and other insulting banner. For his part, he lodged a complaint and advised cheated buyers to do the same.

Forty complaints

Since then, around 40 complaints have been filed. But according to the boss of the “Plaisir du camping-car”, there could be many more. While searching the site, they found three other companies with spoofed identities.





An advice : ” you don’t buy a motorhome without seeing it, even if it’s tempting », Insists this experienced manager. ” Sometimes, we hit a thousand terminals to go see vehicles. We will see, if it’s good, we make the transfer or we pay immediately. You should never buy a motorhome or other vehicle without seeing it “.



