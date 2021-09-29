“We are not intended to live forever with the health pass”

11:47 am: Parisian cabarets big winners of cultural aid Parisian cabarets such as the Crazy Horse, the Paradis Latin and the Moulin Rouge were the first beneficiaries of public aid to the entertainment sector during the health crisis, shows an audit by the Court of Auditors published on Wednesday. The Parisian cabarets have been abundantly helped by the compensation fund for ticket office losses of the National Music Center: one million euros each for the Crazy Horse, the Latin Paradise and the Moulin Rouge, nearly 700,000 for the Lido. It is much more, for example, than for the Printemps de Bourges (500,000 euros) or the biggest theaters.

11:35 a.m .: The nightclub experiment rescheduled for October 17 The full-scale experiment on the risks of transmission of Covid in nightclubs, which had been postponed at the end of June for lack of volunteers, will finally take place on October 17, announced on Wednesday the research agency ANRS / Emerging infectious diseases. Although nightclubs have already reopened on July 9, with a health protocol and a 75% gauge, this test will help advance scientific knowledge and improve measures, hope its organizers. The objective of the test is to assess the risk of infection and transmission “in people vaccinated during a clubbing evening, in a normal situation – that is to say in an enclosed place, in a gauge. full and without compulsory wearing of the mask “.

10:40 am: The hotel and catering industry lost 237,000 employees during the Covid crisis The hotel and catering sector lost 237,000 employees between February 2020 and February 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, while it had gained an average of 50,000 over the previous two years, according to an estimate published by the Dares. In one year, the workforce has increased from 1.309 million employees to 1.072 million, specifies the statistical service of the Ministry of Labor.

10:11 am: Extension of the health pass to teenagers From tomorrow Thursday, minors aged at least 12 years and two months must present a valid health pass to access the places where it is required (train, cinema, swimming pool …).

8:42 am: “We do not have a vocation to live forever with the health pass” “The health pass is very well accepted” underlined on France inter this Wednesday morning Olivier Véran, Minister of Health. “But I repeat, we do not have vocation to live forever with the sanitary pass. It made it possible to restart the activity”. “But today, it is premature to stop everything” tempered the minister. “5,000 contaminations per day, the epidemic is not over,” he justified.

8:37 am: “There has been no back-to-school, university, early fall effect for the moment” “There has been no back-to-school, university, early fall effect for the moment,” said on France inter this Wednesday morning Olivier Véran, Minister of Health. “THEhe trajectory is good in our country and the countries around us. ” And to add: “The mass vaccination worked.” The Minister appealed: “I invite all people eligible for the third dose of vaccine to be vaccinated.” To date, “1 million people have already had their third dose,” said Olivier Véran.

8:36 am: Vaccine disparities between minorities reduced in the United States Vaccine disparities between minorities, strong in the United States at the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, have been eliminated, but those between political affiliations persist, according to a large poll published Tuesday, September 28. About 70% of black adults, 73% of Hispanics, and 71% of white adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to this study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, conducted by telephone among 1,500 people representative of the American population. On the other hand, political affiliation remains an important factor of division in vaccination: according to this poll 90% of people claiming to be Democrats declared having received at least one dose, against 58% of Republicans.

8:26 am: The clothing giants weakened by the prolonged confinement of Vietnam Sports shoes, sweatshirts, sweatpants: Vietnam’s strict and prolonged containment due to the coronavirus has caused product shortages at international brands such as Nike and Gap, which have become increasingly dependent on manufacturers in this country from Southeast Asia. When the latest wave of Covid-19 hit the country in the spring, production fell by 50%, and the Italian is facing supply issues.



8:08 am: In Guyana, an epidemic situation under high tension In terms of deaths and intensive care admissions, Guyana has never experienced such a dramatic situation since the start of the pandemic. Overseas Minister Sébastien Lecornu has been on site since Friday for a visit which ends on Tuesday. Objective: encourage vaccination in a territory where only 30% of eligible people have a complete vaccination schedule.

7:36 am: United Airlines to lay off 593 unvaccinated employees The company United Airlines, which asked all its employees in the United States in early August to be vaccinated against Covid-19, announced that it was preparing to lay off 593 people who did not provide proof of their injection. More than 99% of employees have nevertheless chosen to be vaccinated.

7:01 am: NBA star LeBron James will not urge vaccination “Everyone has a choice to do what they think is right for them and their family”: NBA superstar LeBron James was vaccinated against Covid-19 but refuses to encourage anyone to do like him, because he believes that it is not his role, he said Tuesday during the “media day” of the Lakers.

6:15 am: Pfizer to apply for authorization for 5-11 year olds in the United States The Pfizer / BioNTech alliance announced on Tuesday that it had submitted to the United States Medicines Agency the results of its Covid-19 vaccine trials in children aged 5 to 11, and planned to file a formal request for authorization for this age group “in the coming weeks”.

The school health protocol will evolve in around ten departments An experiment in primary schools will be launched next week in around ten departments in France. As soon as a positive case occurs in a class, all the students in it will be tested. Those who test positive for the coronavirus will be sent home and will take courses in distance. Our full article here.

5:49 am: The side effects of the third dose of vaccine “similar” to the second The side effects seen after a booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccines are largely “similar” to those experienced after the second, according to a study released Tuesday by US health officials. These data were gathered from several thousand people who received a third dose of these remedies between mid-August and mid-September, when it was authorized for certain immunocompromised people in the country. The study shows that “the booster doses are currently well tolerated,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. “The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second doses of the vaccine, and they were mostly mild or moderate, and of short duration.” As of September 19, more than two million people had already received a booster dose in the United States

Update on vaccination Vaccination is now progressing slowly in France, where 50.42 million people have received at least one injection (74.8% of the total population) and 48.41 million now have a complete vaccination schedule (71.8%).

5:47 am: In the hospital, the number of patients still decreasing The main health indicators of Covid-19 continue to be encouraging in France. There are currently 7,801 patients in the hospital (against 7,980 on Monday). In critical care services, which welcome the most affected patients, the number of patients is 1,524 (against 1,571 the day before). In the last 24 hours, 60 people have lost their lives. The positivity rate is stable at 1.2%, with 6,765 new cases confirmed since the day before.