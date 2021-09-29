We saw “Die can wait”, the latest James Bond, between pleasure and disappointment

Here it is finally… Many times shifted since March 2020 because of successive sanitary measures, “Die can wait”, the last James Bond with Daniel Craig, will be released on October 6. Tuesday evening, it was shown to the international press and fans via several simultaneous screenings in major European cities – London, Paris, Brussels, Zurich…, sessions which were accompanied by a strict embargo, any criticism being banned before Wednesday at 1 a.m.

So what is this long-awaited film worth? He left us with an impression shared between pleasure and disappointment, with sacred surprises that we absolutely cannot reveal, under penalty of spoiling the pleasure to future spectators. The beginning of the film dares a flashback – very spectacular in terms of action – of five years showing how the relationship between 007 and the beautiful Madeleine (Léa Seydoux) suffered from an unforeseen event. After the magnificent credits, we find the secret agent out of business in Jamaica, who will be approached by the CIA to track down a mysterious character who has stolen a biological weapon targeting the DNA of certain populations and which threatens world security. Her Majesty’s secret services will quickly recover their agent, and her investigation will bring Madeleine back to the forefront.

In terms of the good news of this new opus, several action sequences and lines that sometimes make Craig play an “old-fashioned” Bond, with scenes crammed with fights, chases, shootings and gadgets, in particular a nervous passage in Cuba mid-film. We also liked the fact that the feature film takes us to several countries – Italy, Jamaica, United Kingdom, Cuba, Norway, Japan…, as well as the performance of Rami Malek in the role of the crazy villain who reminds us also the enemies of the past. And a lot of fans will appreciate that Craig doesn’t cheat with his age and plays a lover, sometimes melancholy, embroiled in a complex relationship with Madeleine, which makes him very human.



Ana de Armas, the main asset of the film

The others will be desperate by the enormous surprises in store for the scenario, which they may find sacrilegious. Many are likely to judge, like us, the film too long – 2 h 45, a duration which is not helped by a realization without any originality and of a total flatness, except for the scenes of action. And in this Bond with two very distinct parts, each one will be able to choose his camp, the first showing a classic 007 agent, the second making us discover it in a new, almost tender light – which will certainly make the purists of the first hour scream.

The first Anglo-Saxon and American reviews, which fell shortly after 1 a.m., are mostly glowing, all agreeing that the last part of the story is the best way to end the Daniel Craig cycle. – on Tuesday, Barbara Broccoli, the film’s producer, announced that the search to find her replacement would not begin before 2022. A majority of these critics also point to the resounding presence of Ana de Armas in the role of a Colorful James Bond Girl. We join them on this point: unleashed, the very pretty Cuban actress, in the unfortunately too short sequence taking place in her country, amazes us as an apprentice spy who throws off everything with incredible ardor and grace, more “James Bondienne” than James Bond himself. It is the main asset of the film, which is worth seeing for its only incandescent performance …

EDITOR’S NOTE: 2.5 / 5