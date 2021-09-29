Wesley Saïd: “Lens gave me back a little taste for football”

“Tell us what went through your mind after your goal against OM on Sunday …
It wasn’t necessarily relief, but I was happy. I had difficult months so obviously there were doubts, but it’s my mentality to not give up. In addition there had been the face-to-face meeting just before … It didn’t reach me. Afterwards I was very happy for the team.
“There were a lot of people I knew here, who wanted me, whom I wanted to join too”
What has been the most difficult moment in recent months?
Obviously the injury (rupture of cruciate ligaments), poor healing. It has been a blank year. So inevitably, there are doubts about the return, we do not know what we will give, if the knee will hold. This is something I had never known.
Your trainer Franck Haise explained that he had known you for a long time …
He knew me when he was 13-14 years old, we spent a few years together, he’s one of the first coaches to have outclassed me, to have trusted me. He is someone I have always appreciated, whom I respect enormously. I’m happy to find him here again, he kept the same ideas as before, simplicity. He’s humble, he brought that to the group, it’s good for everyone.
What guided your choice to join Lens?
There were a lot of positives. Last year the club had a great season, there were a lot of people I knew here, who wanted me, who I wanted to join too, it’s a set of positive things that made it happen. ‘happened naturally.
After two difficult seasons with Toulouse, was there the will to revive elsewhere?
Elsewhere yes, but not everywhere. It was kind of the dream project for me, after two very complicated seasons, to reach a club that finished seventh, with a great philosophy, with people who know my true potential. What is certain is that it gave me back a little taste for football, joy in everyday life, and that’s already a lot. I had other contacts but as soon as Lens arrived it took away all my doubts. “