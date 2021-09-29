WF-C500 and WH-XB910N: Sony launches low-cost true wireless headphones and a little brother of the WH-1000XM4

3

Sony has announced the upcoming release of a new pair of headphones true wireless compact for small budgets and nomadic headphones with active noise reduction. Here are the WF-C500 and WH-XB910N.

The headphone waltz true wireless never stops spinning and Sony, current king of the ball, is launching a new pair for smaller budgets and occasional sportsmen with the WF-C500. The Japanese firm also takes the opportunity to announce the successor to the WH-XB900N, the WH-XB910N. WF-C500: compact and durable headphones

Sony WF-C500 Introductory price 100 €



Boulanger.com Boulanger.com 99.99

The WF-C500 stand out from other Sony headphones by their compact design and much lighter design since they only display 10.8 g on the scale, a record for such a product from the Japanese brand. This new design would allow them to provide excellent support, making them suitable for sports, especially since they display an IPX4 certification for increased protection against splashing water and perspiration. The housing is in the form of a small cylinder with a transparent plastic cover, similar to the housing of the WF-XB700.

The WF-C500 can be used independently of each other. © Sony



Each earpiece has a physical button dedicated to a wide range of controls: management of playback, volume, tracks and calls, as well as triggering the telephone’s voice assistant. The headphones are Fast Pair and Swift Pair compatible for a quick connection with Android and Windows 10. They boast a solid 10 hours of battery life, but the case will only offer one additional charge. The WF-C500 are fully compatible with 360 ° Reality Audio, Sony’s 3D audio format. The WF-C500 will go on sale from October 1, 2021 at a price of € 100. They will be available in black, white, green and coral. WH-XB910N: the affordable version of the WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-XB910N Introductory price 200 €



Amazon Amazon 199.99

In addition to the WF-C500, Sony is expanding its Extra Bass range with new nomadic headphones with active noise reduction. The WH-XB910N has everything a great, except its price set at 200 €. Not much new in terms of design compared to the two-year-old WH-XB900, apart from some shy aesthetic changes made to the headband and ear cups. However, there is a change in terms of functionality … Sony announces in fact that it has improved the level of insulation provided by active noise reduction by including a dual microphone system in the headset. To this optimization is added the appearance of an “adaptive” mode which automatically adjusts the intensity of the noise reduction according to the surrounding noise level. The manufacturer also promises high quality calls thanks to a second duo of microphones specifically calibrated to better capture the voice. Like the WH-1000XM4, the WH-XB910 gains the multi-point Bluetooth connection to pair two devices simultaneously. Still on the subject of Bluetooth, the WH-XB910N abandons support for aptX and aptX HD codecs in favor of LDAC, Sony’s proprietary codec.

The headset is always foldable inwards and the ear cups swivel for easy storage in the carrying case (supplied). © Sony