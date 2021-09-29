what are the new movies and series to watch in october 2021?

Amazon Prime has listed the films and series that will arrive on its Prime Video platform in October. As often, there are mostly feature films.

The month of October is starting soon and you are wondering what will liven up your long fall evenings? Like every month, Amazon has unveiled the list of new content that will arrive on its SVOD Prime Video platform. Halloween fans are well served.

As is often the case on Amazon Prime Video, the catalog is mainly enriched with films. Series fans will still be able to discover season 5 of This is Us or new episodes of the second spin-off of The Walking Dead.

Here are the new movies and series on Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

NEW SERIES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN OCTOBER 2021

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 2 – October 4

Second spin-off of the series The Walking Dead. For Halloween, we might as well get out of the zombies.

Devious Maids, seasons 1 to 4 – October 4

The story of four housekeepers of Latin origin who work for wealthy families. The death of one of their friends under mysterious circumstances will wreak havoc on their lives.

Duncanville, season 2 – October 14

Duncan has a bad habit: doing anything to ruin his life.

Remember Last Summer Season 1 – October 15

Remember the ridiculous horror movie? Here it is again in series. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. are no longer here.

Motherland: Fort Salem, season 2 – October 18

In an alternate future, we follow the adventures of three apprentice witches.

Absentia, season 3 – October 24

While investigating a serial killer, a young woman from the FBI goes missing. She is found six years later in a cabin, between life and death. Once recovered, she discovers that her husband has made a new life with a woman who is raising her son. Uncool.

This is Us, season 5 – October 28

Prepare the handkerchiefs.





NEW FILMS ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO IN OCTOBER 2021

Queenpins – October 1

Kristen Bell has fun creating a counterfeit voucher cartel.

Bingo Hell – October 1

An original and devilish horror film.

Black as Night – October 1

A resourceful teenager must fight a group of vampires.

Infinite – October 4

Haunted by memories of unknown places, Evan McCauley joins a secret group of resurrected warriors: the Infinites. He looks for the answer in his memories – which are the key to preventing the destruction of humanity.

The Manor – October 8

A malicious force attacks residents of a sleeping nursing home. But finally leave them alone!

Galveston – October 10

Did you know ? Mélanie Laurent makes films.

Snowpiercer – October 11

Before the series, there was a movie. And before the film, there was a comic book.

Integral [REC] – October 18

From documenters which are supposed to be scary but which in fact turn into vast pranks.

After: Chapter 3 – October 22

The teenage version of Fifty Shades of Gray?

Two Lovers – October 29

A man hesitates between following his destiny – marrying the woman his parents have chosen for him – or rebelling and listening to his feelings for his new neighbor. From the great Joaquin Phoenix.

The Night Belongs to Us – October 29

Hurry to this excellent film by James Gray.

