“What are you doing here Leo?” “, Neymar room Messi on this story of the wall

We admit, from the stands of the Park, this little scene of Lionel Messi lying behind the wall had completely escaped us. A few excuses to defend our cause: it was at the very end of the match, when we are nose in the keyboard to write the report, upset in passing by the Argentine’s first goal with PSG. And above all, above all, it would never have occurred to us that the guy in charge of lying behind the wall on this free kick could be the aforementioned star.

“We had never seen this before”

We weren’t the only ones to have been surprised, apparently. In Spain, we spat out his vino blanco so dry when we saw that. “Leo Messi, arguably the best player in the world and one of the best players in history, folded to avoid a low shot. We had never seen that before, neither with Barça nor with Argentina, ”protested Marca. And we prefer not to tell you what he said in Josep Pedrerol’s Chiringuito after the meeting.





On our side, we find it rather refreshing. Neymar too. The Brazilian had a blast on Instagram, where he posted a photo showing him staring at his teammate with a half-surprised, half-amused face. “What are you doing here Leo,” he captioned it.

By Neymar para Messi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ub74LLMVax – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) September 29, 2021

The group is living well.