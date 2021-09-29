what becomes of actor Christophe Malavoy?

Christophe Malavoy is playing tonight on Arte, and alongside Isabelle Huppert, of the romantic tragedy Madame Bovary. But what happens to the actor?
Tonight on Arte, Claude Chabrol, who has always loved to curry the provincial bourgeoisie, adapts Flaubert’s masterpiece, in Madame Bovary. A successful drama -quoique, a little wise- with the actors Isabelle Huppert, Jean-François Balmer, Christophe Malavoy… But the fact that becomes the actor and director, crowned with a César for the best male hope in 1983 for Family rock ? Now 69 years old, Christophe Malavoy is not ready for retirement, even if he turns less than when he started. The actor, last seen in theaters in Delicacy by David Foenkinos and Stéphane Foenkinos, has gradually moved away from film sets to return to the small screen. If he hasn’t starred in a movie since 2013, and his comedy appearance 16 years old … or almost by Tristan Séguéla, Christophe Malavoy has featured in some of the most viewed television series in recent years.
Viewers have recently been able to find the actor in the series La Croisière, Cherif, Commissioner Magellan, but also as a guest in season 7 of the hit program, Camping Paradise. The actor should soon play a role in season 2 of the series I promise you. He also starred in TV movies Rose and the soldier, White peril and Mystery Place Vendôme. Still very active, the actor has also returned to his first love: writing and theater. On the boards, he notably performed at the Théâtre de l’Ouest Parisien in the play Big apple by Isabelle Le Nouvel, directed by Niels Arestrup. Christophe Malavoy signed several pieces in the process: Who will remember … and The legend of the holy drinker by Joseph Roth. In terms of private life, the actor and director has had happy days with his wife Isabelle, whom he had met in 1980 on the set of the film. Pride horse by Claude Chabrol. She, was in the figuration and he, had simply gone to see a friend … Christophe Malavoy has since become the father of three grown children: Camille, Romain and Pauline.