What is Raoult’s latest study supposed to prove that his protocol decreases the mortality of Covid patients? – Release

Question asked by Armelle on 09/28/2021

Your question follows a tweet from the Marseille professor published Monday, on the publication of a study on 10,429 patients treated on an outpatient basis (management without prolonged hospitalization). “Treatment with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin leads to a significant reduction in mortality”, he asserts.

As many observers quickly pointed out, this study does not actually prove much, due to a significant methodological bias … identified by the co-signers themselves.

Indeed, to compare the effectiveness of a protocol with another form of management in patients, we must mobilize two groups of very similar patients – in terms of age, severity of the disease, comorbidities (in other words, pre-existing pathologies which can influence the outcome of treatment) – treatment being the only “variable” of the problem.

However, the authors note that “The main limitation of the current cohort is its lack of assessment of comorbidities. Patients not receiving hydroxychloroquine tend to be older and have more co-morbidities and, although we were able to control [les résultats pour] age and gender [c’est-à-dire ajuster les résultats pour prendre en compte ces facteurs, ndlr], this study has not been adjusted for other key comorbidities and may be biased accordingly. ”





Articles of minor interest

The group which received the treatment tested (based on hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin) being younger, it is likely that it is also generally in better health than the group supposed to serve as “control”. In such circumstances, even the administration of a completely ineffective treatment would have a good chance of producing favorable results.

One last fact may attract attention: the article was published in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine, a review of cardiology – and not of infectiology, or pharmacology – which, moreover, proves to be particularly low-rated. The articles published there are notoriously little cited a posteriori, suggesting a tendency to accept articles of minor interest (or low quality). Notable detail: the editor-in-chief of this review is Peter A. McCullough, cardiologist repeatedly pinned since the start of the pandemic for the dissemination of false or misleading information (as here in January, April or July).

Compare what is comparable

This study concludes by proposing a synthesis of the results of similar studies, supposed to demonstrate that this work is consistent with the rest of the literature on early treatment of Covid-19. In practice, the new study by the Raoult team is the only one cited to exclusively evaluate the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (five relate to hydroxychloroquine alone, one to the combination of azithromycin and other treatments, without hydroxychloroquine, and one to fluvoxamine. ). Only five try to control for the “age” factor of the patients, and among these five, only three suggest a significant effect of the treatment. Among these articles is a pre-publication from September 2020, presumably still unpublished, and which therefore would not have passed the peer review phase. Only two works remain, one without hydroxychloroquine but with various other treatments, and the second without azithromycin.

In terms of comparing what is comparable, we note the publication at the end of August of results concerning the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin on an outpatient basis. The article by Didier Raoult’s team having been submitted for publication on August 10, we cannot hold fault for not having taken these results into account). Although much smaller in scope, this work uses a more robust methodology (randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial). For their part, they fail to identify an interest in this therapeutic strategy.