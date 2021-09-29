What is the “McDonald’s effect” which also threatens forests? – West-France evening edition

By Bastien CASTAGNEYROL, researcher in ecology, National Institute of Agronomic Research (Inrae)

Plantation forests today represent nearly 7% of the world’s forest area. The latter use a limited number of species (pine, spruce, poplar, eucalyptus, teak and rubber). The result ? A risk of homogenization of forest areas and the services they provide in our daily life. Some call this standardization the “McDonald’s effect”. Explanations.

Forests cover approximately four billion hectares on the surface of the globe. They play a fundamental role in our daily life: by providing wood to heat us and build our houses, by sheltering a great diversity of mushrooms, berries and game which garnish our plates or, again, by harboring species of predators which regulate the pest populations, in the forests themselves or in neighboring fields.

They also participate in the capture and storage of atmospheric carbon, balance the water cycle and stabilize soils. Forests thus provide a considerable number of “Ecosystem services”.

Always more plantations

Plantation forests now represent nearly 7% of the world’s forest area and their share has tended to increase over the years. This is a good thing, in the sense that it reduces the pressure on natural forests.

However, there is no consensus on their interest. Two of their characteristics are debated: they use a limited number of species (pine, spruce, poplar, eucalyptus, teak and rubber); they generally consist of large monospecific areas, where only one species is exploited. In this sense, the issue of plantation forests is no different from those of field crops.

The result ? A risk of homogenization of forest areas and the services they provide. Some call this homogenization the “McDonald’s effect”, a term originally used to describe our cities increasingly dominated by a small number of franchised and standardized brands, thus reducing the opportunities offered to consumers.

Can we go beyond homogenization?

The enormous advantage represented by large monospecific plantations lies in the homogeneity of the wood harvested, and in the possibilities of mechanization, which also favor forest maintenance and wood harvesting.

However, if these large areas effectively fulfill their function of wood production, what about other ecosystem services? The scientific data show rather mixed results on this subject.

For several years now, an increasing number of studies have tended to show that the diversity of trees is the support of the functions and services performed by forests: it would promote productivity, allow better resistance to pests, ensure better carbon storage and would offer a greater diversity of habitats for flora and fauna.

The question can be approached on two scales: that of the plot and that of the landscape. Knowing that it could be more complex or costly to manage mixed stands rather than monocultures, one possibility would consist in taking care of both aspects: we continue to manage spaces in monocultures, but by associating several.

Forest area by country, expressed in%. (Photo: FAO, 2010)

200 European forests under the microscope





How to determine if the diversity of trees allows to optimize several ecosystem functions at the same time? How to ensure that the optimization of one function does not come at the expense of others?

To answer these questions, a group of European researchers recently studied the functioning of more than 200 European forests, in Spain, Italy, Poland, Romania, Germany and Finland.

For each, they counted the number of tree species and quantified the level of several ecosystem services such as wood production, carbon storage, resistance to drought and pests, or the production of habitats for birds, bats and undergrowth plants.

From these field data, they quantified the multifunctionality of forests, that is to say their capacity to perform several essential functions simultaneously. Multifunctionality is considered high if as many individual functions as possible are working at full capacity. On the contrary, it is weak if only certain functions are fulfilled, to the detriment of others.

Neither species nor miracle mixture

The first observation made by researchers is that there is no miracle species that would be effective in fulfilling all the functions expected of forests.

Let us take an example: if the fir tree is a very productive species, its presence in the forests reduces the diversity of the plants of the undergrowth. On the contrary, the presence of sycamore is beneficial for the diversity of bats, but its wood quality is poor.

Likewise, there is no miracle mix that would optimize all functions at the same time. Due to the specificities of the different tree species, the mixtures of species did not allow all functions to operate at full capacity.

Worse, in some cases, the diversity of trees appeared to be a handicap. In contrast, when the goals were more modest in terms of multifunctionality, tree diversity was an advantage: more functions could be fulfilled at a cruising speed in mixed forests.

The dangers of homogeneous landscapes

The observation is clear: there is no species or miracle mixture. But what if we change scale?

To test the interest represented by mixtures of species at the landscape scale, the researchers computer simulated forest landscapes by picking at random among the plots observed.

It appeared that the diversity of forest plots at the landscape scale made it possible to compensate for the possible deleterious effects of the diversity of trees within the plots by increasing the multifunctionality of forests.

Thus, the homogenization of forests, whether at the plot or landscape scale, leads to a reduction in their capacity to provide multiple functions and services. This is not necessarily a bad thing in itself, since monospecific forests can be very effective for dedicated functions, such as wood production for example. It all depends on the objectives pursued.

We just have to keep in mind that the decisions taken today commit us for decades …

The original version of this article was published in The Conversation.