Why blackouts are on the rise again this summer

The National Union of Assistance Societies (SNSA) takes stock of the interventions recorded during the summer, and the “good” news is that activity is close to the levels recorded in 2019, the pre-Covid period, with 1,228,000 cases registered (-4% vs. 2019), of which around 80% are due to mechanical failures.

We will of course not be happy that some have broken down on the side of the road, but we can be happy that these figures reflect a gradual return to normal life.

Despite the variations and the most gloomy weather, some 37 million French people went on vacation this summer, 4 million more than a typical year.

” Car assistance represented 73% of the number of assistance cases opened this summer, compared to 60% in normal times », Details Serge Morelli, President of the SNSA, interviewed by Caradisiac.

” We have not returned to 2019 levels, but there are positive signs of a rebound. Especially since people have often hesitated to go abroad. Like 2020, the summer has been irregular. While July marked a sharp decline, the number of interventions exploded in August. “











As usual, it was the tires and batteries that were the main weaknesses of the cars: “ the car park is more than ten years old on average, and these are elements that we do not check sufficiently when setting out on the road », Comments Serge Morelli.

” Interventions for electric cars are increasing, but this only represents 3% of repairs since the start of the year. Often, these are users who are used to short journeys but who find it difficult to assess the real range of their vehicles over long distances. In this case, the convenience store loads the car and usually takes it to the nearest terminal.. “

With a steadily growing electricity market – + 8% over the first eight months of the year – there is no doubt that cases of this type will multiply in the years to come.