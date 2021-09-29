Why chewing gum is no longer popular

New habits linked to the Covid crisis have precipitated sales of chewing gum already neglected for ten years.

As evidenced by the collapse of the chewing gum market in recent years, this flagship confectionery has definitely lost its freshness. In 2020, sales plunged by 21% in supermarkets in France *. However, in 2010 France was the second largest consumer of chewing gum behind the United States.

Faced with new consumption habits, the market already at half mast for ten years has seen its fall accelerate by the Covid-19 crisis. Recently, the French subsidiary of the American group Mars Wrigley (Freedent) announced the loss of 280 jobs in its factory in Biesheim (Haut-Rhin) because “the tablets chewing gum are literally disappearing from the European market», According to the group. The volumes produced at Biesheim fell by 74% between 2012 and 2020.

From the Mayans to American GI’s

If chewing gum has lost some of its success, its history goes back a long way: chewing gum comes to us from the Mayas, the Indians of Central America who chewed the antiseptic sap of a tree called the sapodilla. the chicle (chewing gum in Spanish), arrived in the United States in 1869 when the Mexican general ousted from power by the revolution, Santa Anna, decided to sell the precious gum to the inventor Thomas Adams as a substitute for the widely used rubber in the time.

The American inventor, however, sees a whole other potential: that of a small indulgence that leaves a feeling of clean teeth and sweet taste. Colorful packaging, posters, vending machines in New York … Thomas Adams launched the American chewing gum industry with catchy slogans and innovative marketing techniques: ” It calms the nerves “,” gives a feeling of fresh breath “,”increases the concentration skills of workers “. The rest, we know it: chiclebecame an ambassador of American culture landed in Europe in the pockets of GIs at the end of the Second World War and met with worldwide success. It will take no more for the big brands to seize the opportunity. GI Courtland E. Parfet returns to France to found the brand Hollywood chewing gum in 1952. The well-knownMalabarrose, was created in 1958.





An American GI who teaches a French child to chew gum. Rue des Archives / Tallandier

Where has the cool attitude gone?

But today that star has faded. “The market is shrinking», Confirms the Mondelez group which counts among its brandsHollywood gumand Stimorol. Mondelez speaks of a year 2020 ” very complicated “And a scarcely better start to 2021”still impacted by the Covid crisis, isolation factors and reduced mobility “. An analysis is confirmed: “chewing gum is mainly consumed outside the home and in the context of social interactions», According to the group’s marketing analyzes. The trend can also be seen in the pocket confectionery category, these refreshing sweets like yellow boxes.Cachouor lozengesThe Vosgeswhose turnover fell by 11.3% in France in 2020.

Has the chewing gum lost some of its “cool attitude“? Behind the reason “Covid“, Teleworking and the wearing of the compulsory mask have in fact been identified as obstacles to the purchase of these products for use”refreshing»Driven by social life. But Mondelez identifies other factors such as ” deconsumption among young people“,”concerns around eating well and naturalness ” and “the transformation of consumers’ in-store shopping journey“. Initially, chewing gum and sweets were not placed near checkouts by chance, the expectation or annoyance being conducive to impulse buying. Today, “automatic checkouts, consumers increasingly on their phones at the time of checkout and the rise of internet shoppingExplain a large part of the drop in sales for the giant Mondelez.

Is this really the end of chewing gum? Not so sure … For the French leader Mondelez (carried by his brandHollywood chewing gum),“the need for functional and oral care is a growing segment“. The market’s ambition is to revitalize the category and make young people want to chew again, but the trend is rather leading us towards more natural chewing gum and confectionery with fewer ingredients, far from the Malabar of yesteryear …

* Source: IRI Worldwide, specialist in data on consumer products.