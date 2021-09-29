why Christelle voted against Candice during the last council

Candice, eliminated from the yellow team during the council of Koh-Lanta, The Legend, this Tuesday, September 28, 2021, reveals the reason why Christelle voted against her.
Turnaround last night in Koh-Lanta, The Legend ! Like every Tuesday, TF1 broadcast a new issue of the anniversary season of its adventure game. For the past few weeks, the candidates have now been divided into mixed teams, but alliances between girls and between boys still subsisted … at least that’s what was believed Candice who was eliminated by his yellow comrades at the end of the board. As the viewers were able to discover in this 5th episode, she had been taken to task by Claude on the camp, who accused her of being at the initiative of the female strategy with Clémence and of wanting her head.
The surprising vote of Christelle against Candice
Charges that weakened the two participants and during the council, the adventurers voted mostly against Clémence, who was lucky enough to be protected by her immunity collar. The candidates therefore had to vote again. But this time, they had to choose between the only two other names to have left the ballot box in the first round: Candice and Sam. And if the young woman thought to count on the alliance put in place, Coumba and Christelle betrayed her and added their votes against her to those of the boys, resulting in its elimination. If Coumba justified their choice by invoking the disagreement they had earlier, Christelle’s vote remained a mystery… Now elucidated!
“I was even more disappointed by Christelle than by Coumba “
Questioned by our colleagues from TVMag, Candice explains that she now has an explanation for the surprising vote of Christine: “She was in alliance with Claude, maybe even before leaving for French Polynesia “, tells the candidate who therefore took the path to the island of the banished. “She knows him well and when they got together on the same team, they confirmed their pact. I think that when you agree to engage with the girls’ group, you stick to it. I was even more disappointed by Christelle than by Coumba because she is someone I loved a lot. And I still love her a lot“, unveiled the adventurer.