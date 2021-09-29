Why does this bird terrorize pedestrians and cyclists? – West-France evening edition

The cassican flute is a generally friendly animal. But, at the end of September, during the mating season, he can be violent and transforms eastern Australia into a remake of the film. The birds by Alfred Hitchcock.

(Map: Ouest-France)

The cassican flute is a pretty bird that looks a bit like our Eurasian magpie. Adorable most of the year, he transforms during the mating season in September into an aggressive “piaf”, seeming straight out of the movie. The birds by Alfred Hitchcock. The bird, very present in Australia then begins to terrorize the inhabitants of the east of the country.

A website, Magpie’s Alert, was created in 2013 to record its attacks. On September 29, 2021, 23 attacks were recorded, bringing the total to 4,140 attacks this year.

” I like them “

A mishap that happened to James Glindemann in 2020. The 66-year-old man came out of a Chinese restaurant and saw a young Cassican in front of him. “ I sat down on a bench, and he settled down next to me. I started talking to him, because I like them ”, he tells ABC News .

But what could have been the beginning of a love affair turns into a disaster. “I started to open my lunch, and the next moment the bird had flown to my face and hit me in the left eye. ” After an assault of several seconds, the sixty-year-old manages to get into his car. He calls an ambulance, then undergoes a two-hour operation in the hospital.

His case is not isolated. Several videos circulate on the Internet, where we see Australians suffering the wrath of the bellicose birds. An interactive map has also been put in place to locate attacks.

Cassicans have a good memory





To protect themselves, the town of Lismore, in New South Wales, has also drawn up a list of recommendations for “Stay safe”. For example, you should wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat, walk with an open umbrella, get off your bike if under attack, etc.

Another tip, more exotic: “Cassicans seem to have very fond memories and are known to attack the same people over the following seasons while leaving others alone. If he attacked you before, it may be a good idea to use an alternate route – even next season. “

A young NSW boy has experienced the horror of Australia’s magpie swooping season, with his dad on hand to film the relentless attack. Tips to avoid being swooped: https://t.co/NHiClS8lad# 9News pic.twitter.com/uOxXxr48WN – 9News Australia (@ 9NewsAUS) September 29, 2020

But these birds are only aggressive during the mating season, which runs from August to October. As the species is protected, Australians cannot harm it. National park staff, local councils and the police have the right to do so. As of 2017, the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service has issued ‘harm permits’ for more than 600 aggressive cassicans.

“There is no excuse to kill cassicans”

A situation that revolts animal rights associations and researchers. For Darryl Jones, a behavioral ecologist who has studied cassicans attacks since the 1990s, there are other solutions.

“We have shown that we can manage these aggressive birds without killing them. In New South Wales they oppose it, for reasons I don’t understand, he explains to the British newspaper The Guardian. With just a little practice, it’s the easiest bird to catch, all you need is a cage and a lure. Not to mention that the cassican itself benefits from transfer. If they attack, they are usually stressed outs and need more space. There is simply no excuse for killing cassicans. It is ignorance. “