why is little Grégory’s tomb still empty

The Grégory Villemin affair has been omnipresent in the press and the collective consciousness for almost 40 years now. We know almost all the twists and turns, even if the assassin (s) are still running. However, a detail of this affair remains little known. The grave of the child, whose body was recovered, is now empty. The Objeko team invites you to come back to this sad affair which moved and fascinated the whole of France, as well as the reasons for the absence of a body in the tomb of little Grégory.

Grégory Villemin: the affair that made the whole of France tremble

The Grégory Villemin affair, better known under the name of the little Grégory affair, is an unusual news item. This has enormously changed the relationship between the press and the police, and also allowed the implementation of a more rigorous methodology during investigations. History has fascinated the whole of France for 37 years now. Of course, it would take too long to go over every detail. Objeko, however, reminds you of the main facts.

On October 16, 1984, Grégory Villemin, 4, disappeared from the family home. His mother, Christine, immediately contacted the gendarmerie. That same evening, the child’s body was found drowned in the Vologne, the local river. The story made the front page of the national press, and France was moved by the fate of “little Grégory”.

Very quickly, we learn that the family is the victim of a “crow”, or blackmailer. This one sends new letters after the death of the child. All those around him are then accused in turn of having participated in the kidnapping and murder of Grégory Villemin. His father, Jean-Marie Villemin, went so far as to kill his first cousin Bernard Laroche, believing him to be guilty. Justice and the press commit fault after fault, failing to preserve the presumption of innocence, or the safety of those involved. Examining magistrate Jean-Michel Lambert, under fire from critics for his management of the case, even ended up killing himself on July 11, 2017.

This immense judicial fiasco will not have made it possible to find the murderer of Grégory Villemin, nor to identify the crows. 37 years after the events, this case retains all its mystery …

From news items to fiction

With such a media history, it’s no wonder that culture has taken hold of the theme. We obviously remember the irreverent Belgian film “It happened near you”, which discovered Benoît Poelvoorde. In this mock-documentary from 1992, the serial killer creates a cocktail that he calls little Grégory, where he ties up and “drowns” an olive.





Many songs refer to the affair and to Grégory Villemin, performed by big names such as Renaud or Alain Chamfort.

More recently, Netflix is ​​responsible for tracking the case. The documentary series was acclaimed for its in-depth work on the whole affair, while keeping an element of intense suspense.

TF1 is now responsible for fictionalizing the affair, with its 6-episode mini-series “Une Affaire Française”. Blandine Bellavoir and Guillaume Gouix play the parents of Grégory Villemin, alongside big names such as Gilbert Melki, Michael Youn, or Gérard Jugnot. The series, currently being broadcast, is a great success. However, this is not to everyone’s taste …

Grégory Villemin: an empty tomb

With the over-media coverage of the Grégory Villemin affair, we would almost forget his family. Jean-Michel and Christine Villemin have lived through 37 years of legal nightmare. They still decided to go ahead, and have since had 3 new children. They live completely away from the press, in complete anonymity.

However, the location of the tomb of their son Gregory Villemin is well known. Many people come to meditate there, or go there out of simple morbid curiosity. The parents of the sadly deceased child did not want the tomb to become a place of pilgrimage for voyeurs of all kinds. Worse, some might try to desecrate his last home. So in 2004, they made a tough decision.

Jean-Michel and Christine Villemin exhumed the body of little Grégory during a very discreet ceremony, before having it cremated. His grave is therefore now empty, forever. The family of Grégory Villemin can thus aspire to a more serene life, even if the affair which concerns their son is not likely to disappear from the memories anytime soon.



