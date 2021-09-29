Why Sanofi is giving up messenger RNA for its Covid vaccine

It is a shocking and unexpected announcement. Sanofi is giving up marketing the messenger RNA vaccine it was developing against covid-19, on the grounds that the German-American tandem Pfizer-BioNTech now holds a dominant position in this market segment. On the other hand, theth French pharmaceutical group is continuing the development of its other anti-covid vaccine candidate, currently in phase III clinical trials, which is based on a recombinant protein. The main idea is to use the vaccine as a potential booster dose for people who have already received two injections of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Failing to pursue its anti-covid RNA vaccine, Sanofi does not intend to abandon this technology and relies on RNA to develop new vaccines against future viruses, as well as to find treatments against cancer and various rare diseases.

Discontinuation of covid messenger RNA vaccine

Sanofi had been working for more than a year and a half with the American biotech Translate Bio, which had also provided it with messenger RNA technology, and which Sanofi had chosen to buy in early August for 2.7 billion euros. The choice of the group, however, has something to question since the initial data of the test conducted by the French laboratory on messenger RNA technology are positive, according to a statement released Tuesday. According to Sanofi, phases I / II of the trial show a high rate of antibody production or seroconversion, since two weeks after the second injection, 91% to 100% of participants develop antibodies. In addition, no side effects had been identified for this RNA vaccine, and the vaccine’s tolerance profile appeared to be comparable to that of other RNA anti-covid vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

However, the French pharmaceutical group considers that given the number of doses that should be produced by May-June 2022 -24 billion according to data from the International Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry-, “There is no public health need for another messenger RNA vaccine”, as the vice-president of the vaccines branch of Sanofi, Thomas Triomphe, explained to AFP. An assertion that was qualified by the World Health Organization, which indicated that it needed “As many quality vaccines as possible” to vaccinate the whole planet.

Further development of its other anti-covid vaccine

If Sanofi has given up on finalizing the development of its RNA vaccine, it is however continuing the development of its other anti-covid vaccine candidate, operating from a more conventional method, in this case a recombinant protein. The results of phase III clinical trials on this other vaccine, developed in partnership with the British GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) are still expected by the end of the year.

On September 28, Sanofi announced that in parallel with its phase III trial – supposed to assess the efficacy and safety of this vaccine candidate – the development program has been expanded to include a new study to assess whether this vaccine vaccine can be used as a booster dose to accommodate current public health needs.

“Recently published preclinical data showed that the vaccine candidate had the potential to very significantly enhance immune responses, regardless of the technological platform used in primary vaccination and against a wide range of worrying variants”, explains the group..

The first results of studies on booster vaccination – which started this summer in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Australia – are expected at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. If the results of the study were positive, Sanofi’s anti-covid vaccine could be used as a booster to be given to all people already fully vaccinated, regardless of the type of serum used among the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson trio.

Sanofi has affirmed that an order for more than 75 million doses of this booster has already been placed by the European Union and the United Kingdom – which therefore rely on a future regulatory approval of this vaccine candidate. -, to which should be added an order from the United States, for a price of less than 10 euros per dose.





At a press conference on Tuesday, the French laboratory said it did not believe in the need for an annual vaccination against covid-19, like the flu, but on the other hand felt that it “will be necessary perhaps consider “a fourth dose of vaccine” if a lot of variants are circulating.

Refocusing on vaccine research for other diseases

Sanofi now believes that the priority lies in the development of new vaccines and new treatments, and relies on messenger RNA technology to achieve this. After spending $ 2.7 billion last month to buy the American biotech Translate Bio, holder of messenger RNA, there is no question for Sanofi to abandon this technology.

Thomas Triomphe, vice-president of the vaccines branch of Sanofi, was clear on the group’s position: “ The need is not to create new anti-covid RNA vaccines, but to equip France and Europe with an arsenal of messenger RNA vaccines for a next pandemic, for new pathologies ”.

In addition, Sanofi intends to use RNA technology to fight cancer and serious diseases. “Our goal is to unlock the potential of messenger RNA in other strategic areas, such as immunology, oncology, and rare diseases, in addition to vaccines”, had thus underlined the general manager of Sanofi Paul Hudson during the transaction aiming to buy Translate Bio.

Sanofi wishes to develop vaccines with this technology against other viruses, without side effects and with fewer constraints in terms of storage temperature.

In June, the pharmaceutical group already announced that it would devote at least two billion euros by 2025 to research on new RNA vaccines, and in particular to work on developing vaccines against influenza.

Thus, three months ago, Sanofi began a phase I clinical trial for a monovalent RNA vaccine (with a single strain of virus) against seasonal influenza, with the aim of evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of two formulations of this vaccine. Tuesday, September 28, Sanofi also indicated the initiation, in 2022, of other clinical trials against influenza, but this time using a quadrivalent vaccine. For its part, its rival Pfizer announced Monday that it had made the first injections to test humans with an influenza vaccine using messenger RNA technology.