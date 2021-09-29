With more than 96% of the capital, Xavier Niel can withdraw Iliad from the Stock Exchange

Following a share buyback operation, the billionaire now controls 96.58% of the capital of the telecoms group, which owns the operator Free.

Billionaire Xavier Niel, founder and majority shareholder of Iliad, now controls 96.58% of the capital of the telecoms group, which owns the operator Free, following its share buyback operation, announced on Wednesday 29 September the financial markets authority (AMF).

Read alsoXavier Niel, new support for the vegetable food revolution

At the close of this simplified takeover bid, Xavier Niel holds, directly and indirectly, 96.58% of Iliad’s capital and at least 94.17% of the voting rights of the company, which allows him to solicit the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure from the Paris Stock Exchange. “The suspension of the listing of Iliad shares is maintained until further notice“, Said the AMF in a press release.





Xavier Niel, who held 70.6% of the capital and 78.7% of the voting rights of the company before the operation launched at the end of July, bought the remaining shares at a price of 182 euros per share – which would value Iliad at 10 , 85 billion euros.

Turnover of 5.9 billion euros in 2020

Founded in 1999, the parent company of the operator Free is present in France, Italy and Poland. Sixth European mobile operator in terms of number of subscribers, Iliad has 42.7 million subscribers and generated a turnover of 5.9 billion euros in 2020. This operation is not isolated in the telecoms sector . Billionaire Patrick Drahi, founder and majority shareholder of the Altice group, also withdrew his European group (SFR, RMC, BFMTV, etc.) from the listing last January.

The operation should allow Altice Europe to more easily implement its strategy and better focus on long-term objectives, without having its quarterly performance scrutinized by the markets, explained Patrick Drahi. Telecom groups are now undervalued by the market, especially in Europe, with levels often hovering around five times their gross operating surplus (Ebidta), a lower ratio than many other sectors. And this, while future investments remain colossal, both in mobile networks with 5G and fixed networks with optical fiber.